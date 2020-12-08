GOP senator unloads on Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ pressure campaign to overturn election

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is coming out swinging amid reports that President Donald Trump is calling Pennsylvania state lawmakers and pressuring them to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey called on Trump to stop his pressure campaign aimed at getting state legislatures to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in their states.

“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey said.

The two-term Pennsylvania senator, who has already said he does not plan to run again in 2022, also told the Inquirer that he recently had a “pleasant conversation” with Biden, who was born in the Pennsylvania city of Scranton.

Toomey also pointed his finger at Democrats being partially to blame for Republican voters who believe Trump’s false election fraud claims.

“A lot of Republicans across the commonwealth and across the country are sympathetic to some of the allegations being made by the president because they’ve witnessed the way he’s been treated for the last four years by the left and the press,” he said.