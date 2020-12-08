GOP senator unloads on Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ pressure campaign to overturn election
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is coming out swinging amid reports that President Donald Trump is calling Pennsylvania state lawmakers and pressuring them to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey called on Trump to stop his pressure campaign aimed at getting state legislatures to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in their states.
“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” Toomey said.
The two-term Pennsylvania senator, who has already said he does not plan to run again in 2022, also told the Inquirer that he recently had a “pleasant conversation” with Biden, who was born in the Pennsylvania city of Scranton.
Toomey also pointed his finger at Democrats being partially to blame for Republican voters who believe Trump’s false election fraud claims.
“A lot of Republicans across the commonwealth and across the country are sympathetic to some of the allegations being made by the president because they’ve witnessed the way he’s been treated for the last four years by the left and the press,” he said.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Ramifications of reckless behavior’: CNN’s John King slams Jenna Ellis on news she tested positive for coronavirus
Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is the latest in the president's orbit – one of literally more than 50 – to test positive for coronavirus. As the news broke, CNN's John King chastised the attorney, who has been seen repeatedly without a mask.
Ellis informed the White House, Axios notes, "stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday."
On CNN, anchor John King reported the news, commenting her contracting the virus was simply, "ramifications of reckless behavior."
2020 Election
Turkish journalist issues a dire warning about Trump’s ongoing power grab
Zeynep Tufekci, a Turkish journalist who now lives in the United States and teaches at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has been warning that President Donald Trump's authoritarianism should not be taken lightly. Tufekci revisits that subject in article published in The Atlantic on December 7, stressing that whether or not Trump's attempt to overthrow the United States' 2020 election results is successful, Americans should be worried that he is even trying it in the first place.