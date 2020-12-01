GOP senator’s flawed reasoning on conspiracy theories exposed by Washington Post reporter
According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) commented on Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent interview with the Associated Press where he said he hasn’t seen any compelling evidence for mass voter fraud.
“Ron Johnson said the attorney general should ‘show everybody’ his evidence about no mass fraud because ‘there’s enough suspicions’ and ‘irregularities’ there,” Raju tweeted. “Asked if he’s not satisfied with Barr’s conclusion, Johnson added: ‘I think there is still enough questions outstanding.'”
Highlighting Raju’s tweet, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel had some questions about Johnson’s logic.
“How would you… show evidence of something you say there’s no evidence for?” Weigel wrote.
