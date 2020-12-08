GOPer rants election lies in bonkers House floor speech: ‘Trump won the Electoral College and a second term’
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of lies about the election in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Congress is the judge, jury and final arbiter of the 2020 presidential election contest,” Brooks announced. “Further, America’s election system in plagued by systemic flaws that promote voter fraud and election theft.”
Brooks argued that Congress had only authorized a “24 hour window” for voting and that most early and absentee votes are “illegal.”
“Vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail,” he complained. “In contrast, socialist Democrats used bureaucratic allies or engaged in rigged lawsuits involving conspiratorial parties and inattentive judges to obtain sham settlement agreements that blatantly violate the Constitution and federal law to promote voter fraud and election theft with the singular goal of stealing the United States presidency.”
“All en masse mail schemes promote voter fraud and elections schemes and are illegal!” Brooks insisted. “As such, all votes cast pursuant to these vote-by-mail schemes are illegal, void and should not be counted.”
The Alabama lawmaker falsely called the evidence of election theft “overwhelming.”
“If only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens are counted, President Trump won the Electoral College and a second term as president,” Brooks opined. “Congress can either support illegal voting, voter fraud and election theft or not.”
Brooks went on to say that he would vote to reject Electoral College votes “from all states whose election systems are so badly flawed as to render their votes unreliable, untrustworthy and unworthy or acceptance.”
“That is exactly what I intend to do,” he concluded.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, election fraud or election theft. The Department of Homeland Security has said that the 2020 election was the most secure in the nation’s history.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
