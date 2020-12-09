Govt watchdog group gives Biden blueprint to rectify Trump’s ‘transparency Abuses’
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Wednesday urged President-elect Joe Biden “to reverse course from the Trump administration’s transparency abuses” and laid out five specific actions to effect such change.
“President Trump has claimed that he’s the most transparent president in history,” the government watchdog group wrote in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “His administration’s secrecy about who visits the White House, abuse of security classifications, and record-keeping failures prove that’s a lie.”
CREW cites as examples Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner’s communications via WhatsApp—in violation of the Presidential Records Act—with foreign leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), as well as White House secrecy over who visited the president at Mar-a-Lago, his south Florida estate.
“Don’t you wish you knew who visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago? And who had the president’s ear?” asked CREW
1. Create clear enforcement measures for the Presidential and Federal Records Acts so there can be real consequences for law breaking (like failing to create records that could link families separated at the border).
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 9, 2020
3. Modernize the way Freedom of Information Act requests are processed, so people don’t have to wait years for records.
CREW has learned a lot of important things from the FOIA, but there’s still way too much we are still waiting on. For example:
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 9, 2020
ICE spent $20 million expanding its private detention center network after Congress told it to stop https://t.co/LTY6e1SDA5
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 9, 2020
4. The president should issue an executive order requiring the Office of Legal Counsel to proactively disclose its binding interpretations of law.
This would be *huge* for transparency.
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 9, 2020
“No matter who is president, transparency is what allows the American people to keep tabs on their government. It could not be more important to reverse course from the Trump administration’s transparency abuses,” the group wrote.
The tweeted recommendations follow a recent CREW report entitled What Democracy Looks Like. Released this month, the publication included a section on how to restore executive transparency and delved more deeply into the steps touched upon in the Wednesday Twitter thread. Solutions the report called for included:
Congress should amend the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act to effectively ban the use of auto-deleting messaging apps.
Modernize the creation and management of immigration records in digital format with all law enforcement information either maintained in separate records or segregated into easily redacted fields.
“The Trump administration’s violations have culminated in an unmatched disregard for government integrity and personal ethics, and are the latest manifestation of the unremitting insult to the American public’s right to knowledge, national security, and our democratic system,” the report states. “Reform is needed now more than ever.”
2020 Election
State attorneys general are closing in on Trump as his presidency comes to an end
As President Donald Trump focuses on his post-election legal battles, attorneys general in multiple states are focused on their own post-presidential legal battles that could result in severe consequences for the president and his allies.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey recently weighed in with her perspective on what could possibly happen after Trump leaves office in the coming weeks. Although she admitted that she is limited on what can be said at this point, Healey, in an interview with Vanity Fair, highlighted a number of important legal avenues that may result in accountability for the president and his "enablers":
2020 Election
‘This is madness’: Mitt Romney blasts GOP lawmakers threatening to protest Electoral College vote
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not pleased with his Republican colleagues' continued efforts to delay the upcoming Electoral College vote that will solidify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. During an interview with NBC News' Frank Thorp, the Republican lawmaker described the legal challenges as "madness."
"This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is approp [SIC] & pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness," Romney said on Tuesday. "It would be saying, 'Look, let's not follow the vote of the people, let's instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work."
2020 Election
Concern grows as Trump repeatedly calls for election to be ‘overturned’ – and Republicans refuse to stop him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President's attacks on democracy, but with Republicans' refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.