‘Hateful moron’: Trump supporter’s business faces the internet’s wrath after her anti-gay tirade goes viral

During an anti-lockdown protest outside the home of the Los Angeles Public Health Director, a woman wearing a Trump 2020 shirt was caught on video hurling homophobic slurs at the woman recording, also calling her a “Nazi” and a “new world order Satanist.”

As it turns out, the woman owns an eyelashes and skincare business in Beverly Hills. After the video featuring her comments went viral, people descended on her Yelp page and shared their thoughts in the Recommended Reviews section.

“Covid Denying homophobe with a plastic face and filthy mouth, QAnon Trumpette,” one person wrote. “Spend your money elsewhere.”

“Gina gets 1 star because she thinks COVID and the deaths of healthcare workers is less important than her business of doing eyelashes,” wrote another. “Also, Gina hates f*ggots so this f*ggot is leaving a 1 star review all the way from NY. Go f*ck yourself Gina.”

“I always go to Ginas to look my best,” one reviewer wrote sarcastically. “Wether it’s a big gala fundraiser for gay conversion camps or just staying in to relax and call the police on my black neighbors, I know I’ll be gorgeous and feel confident. Thanks Gina.”

According to another reviewer, Bisignano’s business is a “racist and homophobic establishment.”

“Would definitely avoid,” the reviewer wrote. “The namesake is a horrendous creature that refuses to follow CDC guidelines, putting her customer base at large in danger.”

“This woman came to my neighborhood and yelled slurs at my neighbors all in the name of denying science,” yet another person wrote. “She is a hateful moron who jeopardizes public health. Good luck with her touching your face.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Mitt Romney on COVID relief: ‘The only time to borrow money is when there’s a crisis and this is a crisis’

December 1, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Tuesday bucked most of his Republican colleagues by calling for a COVID-19 relief bill.

Romney appeared at a bipartisan press conference, where senators proposed $908 billion in aid for unemployed workers, local governments, schools, transportation and health care.

"COVID has created a crisis and in a crisis people expect Congress to act," Romney said. "It simply unacceptable for us not to respond to help in this circumstance."

"I happen to be a deficit hawk," he continued. "I don't like borrowing money. I don't like spending money we don't have. But the time to borrow money, maybe the only time to borrow money, is when there's a crisis and this is a crisis. We want to help people at this particular time."

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg tells Trump: ‘You’re not going to run in 2024 if you’re in jail, my friend’

December 1, 2020

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think that if President Donald Trump can get a pardon that it still won't stop him from being jailed just in time for the 2024 election.

The panel of co-hosts discussed the multiple requests for pardons that are coming from Trump world. Tuesday, it was reported that Rudy Giuliani asked Trump to pardon him for anything he may or may not have done that could necessitate such a pardon. Giuliani has been trotting around the country, waging as many lawsuits as possible in an attempt to change the results of the 2020 election. There were reports that Giuliani might be under a federal investigation for his involvement in the Ukraine scandal that got Trump impeached. No information about that has surfaced publicly, however.

