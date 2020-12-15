‘He is Deep State!’ Trump supporters seethe after Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump’s base is not happy about it.
In the wake of McConnell’s statement on the Senate floor, which came a full six weeks after the end of the 2020 election, many Trump supporters accused the Kentucky senator of being a “Republican in Name Only” and also part of the so-called “Deep State,” while others made racist comments claiming that McConnell must be working for the Chinese government because his wife, Elaine Chao, is of Chinese descent.
Check out some reactions below.
Mitch McConnell has a deep business relationship with China via his wife, Elaine Chao. Her family business is in the shipping industry from China.
— LibertyFreedomAmericanWay (@love_liberty100) December 15, 2020
“Yes, Democrats are the opponents. However, the far more urgent MAGA ENEMY is Mitch McConnell.”@TheLastRefuge2 https://t.co/55Hxom4Xds
— Kassie⭐️⭐️⭐️#TrumpWon #FightLikeAFlynn (@Kassie917) December 15, 2020
Mitch McConnell just acknowledged Joe Biden as President elect !
Very big mistake Mitch !
— ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) December 15, 2020
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden and officially recognizes him as the President elect. These rat bastards in the GOP are despicable!
— Unfiltered☢Americano 🇺🇸 (@hrtablaze) December 15, 2020
Go to hell, you weak-kneed SOB, @senatemajldr. The people will hold the line without you!@LLinWood @SidneyPowell1
— Θουκυδίδης ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@Thucydides_77) December 15, 2020
MCCONNELL & HIS WIFE ARE ON THE CHINA GRAVY TRAIN. INVESTIGATE HIS BANK ACCOUNTS. RINO!
— VoteRed (@VotingRed1) December 15, 2020
Senate Majority RINO leader Mitch McConnell, congratulates ILLEGITIMATE president elect Ped0Joe & ILLEGITIMATE vp Heels up Harris, Joe’s Ho pic.twitter.com/Sdl97MaPEk
— #FightLikeAFlynn đåиιєℓℓє тħιикѕ fσɾ ħєɾѕєℓf⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SilkSunflowers) December 15, 2020
Traitor. McConnell always has been a Trump hater. He is Deep State
— ⭐️⭐️⭐️Who Is Q ? (@ckgirl67) December 15, 2020
🤮🤮🤮 Mitch McConnell is a RINO Traitor! The people will never forget!😡👇🏼 @realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn @RoscoeBDavis1 @tedcruz https://t.co/miweZKMCev
— The Third Lady ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@lady_liberty411) December 15, 2020
Mitch McConnell doesn’t care about our President or law and order or the integrity of our God given freedom of democracy to vote. Pack up Mitch! We will not support you#ByeRINOMitch
— Christian (@OneMAGAWorld) December 15, 2020
2020 Election
‘I can’t imagine anything worse’: Palm Beach locals dreading Trump’s permanent move to Mar-a-Lago
In interviews with Town & Country, Palm Beach locals expressed dismay that Donald Trump will soon be setting up housekeeping permanently at this Mar-a-Lago resort instead of returning to his native New York now that he lost his re-election bid.
In 2019, the president and his wife changed their residency to Florida -- which also happens to have lower state taxes than New York -- with the New York Times reporting, "Each of the Trumps filed a ‘declaration of domicile’ saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.”
2020 Election
Conservatives need to create a new party if the GOP continues on its ‘mad king’ path: Evan McMullin
On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, former 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin called on Republicans committed to constitutional principles to form a new party if the GOP continues on its current path.
"On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit to overturn the election, a legal challenge that was as frivolous as it was anti-constitutional," wrote McMullin, a former CIA officer and lifelong conservative. "Yet more than 60 percent of House Republicans signed a supporting brief, joining 18 Republican attorneys general who filed their own and embracing entirely the unreality of Trumpism by lending their names to undoing an election that put them in office."