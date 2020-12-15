Quantcast
‘He is Deep State!’ Trump supporters seethe after Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump’s base is not happy about it.

In the wake of McConnell’s statement on the Senate floor, which came a full six weeks after the end of the 2020 election, many Trump supporters accused the Kentucky senator of being a “Republican in Name Only” and also part of the so-called “Deep State,” while others made racist comments claiming that McConnell must be working for the Chinese government because his wife, Elaine Chao, is of Chinese descent.

Check out some reactions below.

