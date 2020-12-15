‘He is Deep State!’ Trump supporters seethe after Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump’s base is not happy about it.

In the wake of McConnell’s statement on the Senate floor, which came a full six weeks after the end of the 2020 election, many Trump supporters accused the Kentucky senator of being a “Republican in Name Only” and also part of the so-called “Deep State,” while others made racist comments claiming that McConnell must be working for the Chinese government because his wife, Elaine Chao, is of Chinese descent.

Check out some reactions below.

Mitch McConnell has a deep business relationship with China via his wife, Elaine Chao. Her family business is in the shipping industry from China. — LibertyFreedomAmericanWay (@love_liberty100) December 15, 2020

“Yes, Democrats are the opponents. However, the far more urgent MAGA ENEMY is Mitch McConnell.”@TheLastRefuge2 https://t.co/55Hxom4Xds — Kassie⭐️⭐️⭐️#TrumpWon #FightLikeAFlynn (@Kassie917) December 15, 2020

Mitch McConnell just acknowledged Joe Biden as President elect ! Very big mistake Mitch ! — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) December 15, 2020

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden and officially recognizes him as the President elect. These rat bastards in the GOP are despicable! — Unfiltered☢Americano 🇺🇸 (@hrtablaze) December 15, 2020

Go to hell, you weak-kneed SOB, @senatemajldr. The people will hold the line without you!@LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 — Θουκυδίδης ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@Thucydides_77) December 15, 2020

MCCONNELL & HIS WIFE ARE ON THE CHINA GRAVY TRAIN. INVESTIGATE HIS BANK ACCOUNTS. RINO! — VoteRed (@VotingRed1) December 15, 2020

Senate Majority RINO leader Mitch McConnell, congratulates ILLEGITIMATE president elect Ped0Joe & ILLEGITIMATE vp Heels up Harris, Joe’s Ho pic.twitter.com/Sdl97MaPEk — #FightLikeAFlynn đåиιєℓℓє тħιикѕ fσɾ ħєɾѕєℓf⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SilkSunflowers) December 15, 2020

Traitor. McConnell always has been a Trump hater. He is Deep State — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Who Is Q ? (@ckgirl67) December 15, 2020

