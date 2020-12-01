Here’s how Biden plans to roll back Trump’s executive orders in his first 100 days
On Tuesday, CNN reported that President-elect Joe Biden is already mapping out his agenda for the first 100 days — including a series of actions rolling back outgoing President Donald Trump’s executive orders on a wide spectrum of issues.
“Trump officials have gutted or hamstrung agencies whose charters clash with the President’s long-running efforts to crush what his former chief strategist derisively labeled ‘the administrative state,'” reported Gregory Krieg, MJ Lee, and Sarah Mucha. “That means an early effort, Biden indicated in his NBC News interview, to rebuild the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA, he said, has been ‘eviscerated’ by Trump.”
Other executive actions Biden is reported planning include rejoining the World Health Organization and Paris Climate Agreement, re-engaging with labor unions for federal employees, redirecting money to combat violence against transgender women, and “directing that no White House staff or any member of his administration may initiate, encourage, obstruct, or otherwise improperly influence specific DOJ investigations or prosecutions for any reason.” Some lawmakers are also arguing he has the authority to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for millions of people.
Biden also has plans for a legislative agenda, with priorities including passing COVID-19 stimulus and fully restoring grant programs in the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2018. He has acknowledged that the success of these efforts will “depend on the kind of cooperation I can or cannot get from the United States Congress.”
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers buried for meltdown over Biden appointee’s ‘mean tweets’ after years of Trump Twitter insults
On Tuesday morning, the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" expressed both amusement and disgust with Republican lawmakers who are claiming one of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees may have a tough time being approved because she has a history of writing "mean tweets" about their actions and policies.
As host Joe Scarborough observed, those same lawmakers just spent four years either defending -- or pretending they were unaware -- of Donald Trump's habit of slurring and attacking his opponents or detractors on Twitter.
At issue are tweets that were written by Neera Tanden who is currently president of the Center for American Progress and has been nominated by the incoming president to head up the Office of Management and Budget.
2020 Election
Trump demands GOP Georgia governor ‘call off’ election in new Twitter outburst
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a new demand for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to "do something" and overturn the results of the election. Specifically, Trump wants him to "check signatures and count signed envelopes" and then "call off [the] election" because "It won't be needed" — presumably meaning call off the Georgia Senate runoffs because the "real" vote count would show Republicans won outright.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
2020 Election
‘He’s lost his marbles’: CNN reporter burns Trump lawyer for death threat against ex-election security official
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.
On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by President Donald Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be "drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot."