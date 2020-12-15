Here’s what Mueller’s ex-deputy thinks Trump’s new attorney general will do to Biden in the last month

Attorney General Bill Barr sent a letter to President Donald Trump resigning on Monday, after privately saying that he would stay on until the end of the year. But after refusing to humiliate himself further than he already has at the expense of Trump, Barr either quit or was “resigned” by Trump.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, special counsel Robert Mueller’s deputy prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann, said that he isn’t sure if Barr was forced out or quit but that he doesn’t really care one way or the other. While there are concerns that Trump’s temporary appointees will take over the Justice Department, Weissman doesn’t think that they’ll have enough time to wage a late-minute war against Democrats in revenge for the president.
But there is one thing that the new acting attorney general could do.
“We’ll see what the deputy attorney general — now going to be at the end of the month, the acting attorney general — whether he has any convictions,” said Weissmann. “I do think that, you know, it is tricky in that short amount of time to actually bring a criminal case. Grand juries need proof and facts to support an indictment. So, I’m not sure that that will happen. I could see the new attorney general appointing a special counsel to, for instance, investigate Hunter Biden.”
Barr had an extensive investigation into Hunter Biden that he never announced, but the investigation doesn’t appear to have found any wrongdoing.
“What a thought,” said Wallace.
Watch the full discussion below:
When asked whether "this presidential election has made you more or less likely to vote in the next presidential election," 75 percent of Republicans told pollsters Trump has made them more likely to vote in the next presidential election. But the next election isn't in four years.
This Tuesday after Sen. Mitch McConnell directly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect after he officially won 306 electoral college votes, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed to agree, although he had trouble saying so directly.
When asked by reporters if he accepted a Biden win, DeSantis said, “It’s not for me to do. But here’s what I would say: Obviously we did our thing in Florida. The college voted. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”
“I mean Hillary [Clinton] the last week of the election was saying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin stole it,” DeSantis continued. “And I just think that’s left a lot of people really frustrated with how it’s going to go. But we’re going to do the job for Florida. We’re going to push ahead. We’ll work with whoever we need to be able to do right by the state of Florida.”
President Donald Trump has lost another lawsuit, but this time it wasn't an election one.
CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz tweeted Tuesday that the court ruled against Trump in his ongoing refusal to hand over documents to the New York Attorney General.
"Trump Organization must turn over documents requested by the NY Attorney General, court rules," Prokupecz tweeted. "The AG argued that the documents were not privileged because the Trump Organization had 'waived privilege' when it disclosed certain documents to the IRS to 'gain benefit.'”