‘How am I supposed to vote?’: Trump’s Georgia supporters clueless about what he wants them to do in January runoff

On Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution profiled some supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in Georgia who are deeply conflicted over whether to vote in the Senate runoffs — or to boycott and punish the Republican Party for not doing enough to help Trump overturn the state’s election results.

One such voter is Aimee Nobile, a sales executive from Milton and a former Democrat who defected to support Trump. “She attends conservative rallies, promotes Republican causes to friends, blows up Joe Biden and other Democrats on social media,” said the report — but she isn’t sure what is the “MAGA” thing to do now. “How am I supposed to vote? I don’t have the answer. And I’m frustrated,” she said, adding of her vote, “does it count?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grayson voter Tammy Converse told the paper, “I don’t think we should vote until we fix the systems. We need to let [Republican leaders] know that it’s not acceptable. It’s tough. But I don’t think any voting is acceptable until they prove it’s safe.”

Trump has filed a string of lawsuits trying to invalidate the election in Georgia, some of which were overturned by deeply conservative judges, and has insulted and attacked Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans he once endorsed for office.

The Senate runoffs, which pit incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, will decide the fate of the Republican majority. A double Democratic win would tie the Senate 50-50, which would give a tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and effectively create a Democratic majority.

Although some of the messaging urging Trump supporters to boycott the runoff are being amplified strategically by Democratic groups, there are pro-Trump elements who are genuinely resentful of the GOP for following election law, convinced they are failing to stop voter fraud, and threatening to sit out unless they take a more aggressive stance. Among them is Lin Wood, one of the Trump campaign’s own attorneys, who has urged people to withhold their vote — and has been decried as a “grifter” by other Republicans.

You can read more here.