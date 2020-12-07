Quantcast
Connect with us

‘How could this be?’: This COVID-19 patient had to travel nearly 200 miles to another state for treatment

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rose Mary Kor and Brooke Baldwin on CNN (screengrab).

As COVID-19 continues to surge all over the United States, many medical facilities are being overwhelmed with patients — and South Dakota resident Rose Mary Kor, who was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, saw first-hand how bad the problem is when was told she would have to go to Wyoming for treatment.

Kor described her ordeal to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, saying, “They said, ‘We’re going to send you to Wyoming, and the two options are Gillette and Casper. We’ll see who will take you.’ And as it turned out, Wyoming Medical Center in Casper was the one. They could take me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin, who was infected with COVID-19 back in April, noted that Kor was being asked to travel to another state when she was quite sick.

Kor, a resident of Custer, South Dakota, told Baldwin, “What is happening?’ is what I was thinking. ‘How could this be?’ And, ‘Do you guys know how far away Casper is?’…. If you drive it, it is about three hours.”

Kor went to Casper, where she was hospitalized for two weeks before returning to South Dakota. She has been recovering from her illness at home.

The Custer resident told Baldwin, “It seems our system is not prepared for the scope of what this virus is doing.”

Baldwin noted how hard South Dakota has been hit by the pandemic, asking Kor why some South Dakota residents believe that “COVID won’t come for them” — to which Kor responded, “This is not particularly kind, but I think they’re stupid. We were being careful. We live out in the forest. I rarely went to town. I wore a mask. I haven’t been going to church. But still, my husband, I think, got it first — and then, I got it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kor, who believes that Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has “shown a deep lack of leadership,” added, “If you’re not really thinking this is real, that you don’t need a mask — that you don’t need to be careful, you’re living in some sort of alternate reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Expert: Donald Trump’s psychological makeup makes defeat a humiliation he cannot abide — at any cost

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

The United States has now exceeded 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with casualties at the rate of one Pearl Harbor attack per day.  Over 100,000 have been hospitalized, overwhelming medical systems, and this is still before the spike of Thanksgiving weekend, when over 1 million traveled by air.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 6 months.  Rather, in the past week, he sent out 145 “tweets” lashing out at the results of his lost election.  According to news reports, he “barely shows up to work, ignoring the health and economic crises afflicting the nation, and largely clearing his public schedule of meetings unrelated to his desperate bid to rewrite the election results.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Armed Mexicans smuggled into the US to guard Trump’s border wall: whistleblower

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's much-hyped border wall is in yet another scandal.

"Two whistle-blowers have accused contractors building President Trump’s border wall of smuggling armed Mexican security teams into the United States to guard construction sites, even building an illegal dirt road to speed the operation, according to court documents unsealed by a federal judge on Friday. The two employees, who were both contracted to provide security at the sites, accused the company, Sullivan Land Services Co., or S.L.S. — as well as a subcontractor, Ultimate Concrete of El Paso — of hiring workers who were not vetted by the United States government, overcharging for construction costs and making false statements about those actions," The New York Times reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘terrified’ of losing power because he’ll lose relevance in American culture: NYT’s Tom Friedman

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On CNN Monday, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman broke down the reason why outgoing President Donald Trump is "terrified" of losing his office.

"Clearly, President Trump is going to attempt to stay in the headline as much as possible, and whatever network he ends up and doing whatever he's going to do on," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Obviously Twitter and things like that, and maybe he'll start merchandising stuff and make paid speeches to people who admire him. He's going to do everything he can. Do you think that he'll be able to maintain the sort of grip he has on so many people, or out of office, he'll be like so many people on talk radio?"

Continue Reading
 
 