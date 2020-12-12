How the Trump-damaged GOP is headed down a dark path that could last for decades to come
The Electoral College vote is just days away yet Trump and his Republican minions are still attempting to achieve the impossible despite more than 50 post-election losses in court over the last six weeks. Throughout Trump’s presidency, his colleagues have often remained mum on critical issues refusing to push back against him for fear of retaliation but the latest coup has gone much further than it should have.
An editorial published by The Daily Beast offers a measured assessment of Republicans’ abandonment of Constitutional greatness to embrace polarization and divisiveness. The quixotic Texas lawsuit rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court proves just have far Republicans are really willing to go in the name of Trumpism.
While the publication outlines that such behavior would be expected from a minuscule fragment of the U.S. population which consists of “Trumpists, evangelicals, deranged Christian dominionists who believe they are preparing the way for the Second Coming” and “a whole lot of angry white people” who “feel like their country is being taken away from them,” it raises concerns about the absence of “responsible Republicans” throughout this daunting legal fight.
Responsible Republicans are supposed to keep these people in check, sublimating their base instincts into patriotism that still waves the flag but doesn’t vulgarize everything, literally demonize the other side, and cast any notions of truth or civility to the wind.
In just a matter of four years, it appears the entire foundation of the Republican Party has eroded and the divide is much deeper than just a difference in opinion on governing. Deep character flaws and a lacking moral compass are two components now guiding the Republican Party and that likely will not change with a simple transfer of power.
The writer implored Republicans to consider their actions instead of just “driving the United States of America off a cliff.” In so many words, he asked where the line is drawn.
Don’t Republicans, in public office or in the studios of Fox News, see how dangerous this is? Don’t they care? Is there any issue—abortion, immigration, religion, regulation, personal liberty—that could possibly justify driving the United States of America off a cliff? Is it just a matter of power (as President Obama says in his new memoir) or, God forbid, ratings and ad dollars? Do they really, actually not give a s**t about our country?
At this point, if the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14 or the Georgia runoff on Jan. 5 does not lead Republicans to consider the error of their ways, perhaps they never will.
2020 Election
‘Dude, you lost’: Trump swamped with ridicule after ‘WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!’ Twitter boast
As part of his ongoing Twitter freakout after the Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to help him stay in office, Donald Trump boldly declared on Twitter, "WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!" which was promptly and brutally mocked by critics telling the president it's time to pack his bags because it's over.
Moments after writing "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE," the president followed up with his promise to his followers that he will continue to battle.
2020 Election
‘I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE’: Trump continues freakout on Twitter after brutal Supreme Court loss
On Saturday morning Donald Trump picked up where he left off late Friday night by insisting that he is being robbed of his re-election and with an all-cap exclamation: "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE."
Following the Supreme Court's denial to consider a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to throw out votes in four other states, the president went on a Twitter jag on Friday night, calling the decision a "disgrace."
On Saturday, he continued in that vein, writing, "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!" among other tweets.
2020 Election
Conservative slams evangelicals descending on DC for last gasp march to ‘pray’ for God to intercede on Trump’s behalf
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis expressed exasperation with evangelical leaders who are set to lead what has been dubbed the "Jericho March" in Washington D.C. on Saturday under the belief they can pray God into helping Donald Trump remain in the Oval Office for four more years.
Lewis, who wears his faith on his sleeve, has long condemned members of the Christian community who have attached themselves to the president who, by his actions and his deeds, has never exemplified any Christian values other than giving them occasional lip service.