Idaho anti-maskers shut down health board meeting by raging outside members' homes

2 hours ago

A group of anti-mask protesters in Idaho on Tuesday night shut down a Central District Health board meeting by banging on the doors of some members’ homes.

Local news station KTVB reports that health board member Diana Lachiando tearfully told her colleagues during the meeting that she had to leave because protesters had swarmed her house where her young son was at home alone.

“My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now and there are protesters banging outside the door,” she said. “I’m gonna go home and make sure he’s okay.”

Minutes later, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean phoned in and asked the board to stop the meeting over concern about the safety of its members.

“I got a call from the mayor, and it sounds like the police, and she is requesting that we stop the meeting at this time because of the intense level of protesters in the parking lot and concern for police safety and staff safety as well as the protesters that are at some of our board members’ homes right now,” said CDH Director Russ Duke.

The board had been meeting to discuss and vote on a four-country mask mandate in the state’s most heavily populated region.


Massachusetts Republican who lost by almost 50 points cites Trump's arguments to overturn her loss

24 mins ago

December 9, 2020

Three Massachusetts Republican candidates who each lost elections this fall by at least 25 points are now suing to have their losses overturned -- and are citing President Donald Trump's arguments to do it.

Salem News reports that the three failed U.S. congressional candidates -- John Paul Moran, Helen Brady, and Caroline Colarusso -- are asking courts to decertify November 3rd election results using the same claims made by Trump allies such as Sidney Powell about Dominion Voting Systems.

California personal trainer accused of decapitating two oldest children and abusing others

32 mins ago

December 9, 2020

A California personal trainer is accused of decapitating his two oldest children.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., of Lancaster, has been charged with two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, reported KCBS-TV.

Deputies were called to the family's home Dec. 4 after some of Taylor's clients alerted authorities out of concern after he failed to show up for their scheduled appointments, and investigators found the children's mutilated bodies.

Forensic psychiatrists: Donald Trump does not pass the smell test for an insanity defense

36 mins ago

December 9, 2020

Yesterday, renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. James Merikangas and I published a statement with DC Report that President-Elect Joe Biden should encourage prosecution of Donald Trump if he wishes to forge more bipartisan relationships in Washington.  This is because the usual approach of conciliatory gestures, “reaching across the aisle,” or bypassing the law “for the sake of national unity” usually does not work with pathological personalities.

