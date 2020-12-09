Idaho anti-maskers shut down health board meeting by raging outside members’ homes

A group of anti-mask protesters in Idaho on Tuesday night shut down a Central District Health board meeting by banging on the doors of some members’ homes.

Local news station KTVB reports that health board member Diana Lachiando tearfully told her colleagues during the meeting that she had to leave because protesters had swarmed her house where her young son was at home alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now and there are protesters banging outside the door,” she said. “I’m gonna go home and make sure he’s okay.”

Minutes later, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean phoned in and asked the board to stop the meeting over concern about the safety of its members.

“I got a call from the mayor, and it sounds like the police, and she is requesting that we stop the meeting at this time because of the intense level of protesters in the parking lot and concern for police safety and staff safety as well as the protesters that are at some of our board members’ homes right now,” said CDH Director Russ Duke.

The board had been meeting to discuss and vote on a four-country mask mandate in the state’s most heavily populated region.