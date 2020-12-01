If there was really fraud the FBI would be raiding polling places: NBC reporter Ken Dilanian

Much to President Donald Trump’s chagrin, his attorney general, Bill Barr, told the Associated Press in an interview that there Justice Department has not been able to find any voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump has spent the last several weeks alleging that massive voter fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona, all states where President-elect Joe Biden won.

“How much longer can this be sustainable in terms of the apparatus surrounding the president?” asked MSNBC’s Katy Tur. “I know he only has a few days left or a couple of dozen days left, but it’s still very detrimental and dangerous.”

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian agreed, saying that he doesn’t think that Barr will stop Trump’s attacks and lies.

“Because he’s raising money to fund a legal defense, and also potentially a leadership PAC as a result of this,” Dilanian continued. “It seems like he plans to take this false story into his ex-presidency. You’re absolutely right. I mean, if one-tenth of the things Donald Trump and his legal team have been saying were true, we would have seen FBI agents raiding polling places. We haven’t seen that. And now Bill Barr has made an explicit why. They have no evidence. Even though Barr broke with precedent and authorized his U.S. attorneys to investigate claims of fraud, even before the election was certified. That was widely criticized, but they have nothing.”

He noted that former United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs telling his story about the work he did to protect the election is a strong contrast to wildly inaccurate claims from Trump and his lawyers.

“He was asked by Savannah Guthrie on the ‘Today Show,’ ‘how can you explain to skeptics why you know there was no fraud?'” Dilanian recounted. “He said very simply because 90 percent of the votes cast in this election had a paper backup. Every place where those paper ballots have been examined, they have been consistent with the machine count.”

See the discussion in the video below: