Ignoring warnings his lies could get people killed, Trump posts rant full of ‘unhinged’ falsehoods
Just days after a top Georgia official warned that President Donald Trump’s lies about the November election results are putting lives at risk, the outgoing incumbent late Wednesday released a 46-minute speech jam-packed with blatant falsehoods and fabrications about mass voter fraud that even his handpicked attorney general has rejected.
Characterizing his remarks from the White House as perhaps “the most important speech I’ve ever made,” the outgoing president posted the extended rant on Facebook amid news that the United States reported its worst 24-hour coronavirus death toll—at least 2,760 people—since the pandemic began. Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest figures, are also reaching record highs in the U.S.
But Trump did not mention the catastrophic public health crisis during his speech, opting instead to ramble on about “shocking irregularities, abuses, and fraud” that he and his self-described “elite strike force” of attorneys have repeatedly failed to substantiate in court.
As his lawyers continue to rack up losses, Trump used his speech to openly plead with the Supreme Court—to which he has appointed three right-wing justices—to intervene on his behalf, an unlikely scenario given the often comical weakness of his legal team’s performances in lower court fights.
“Maybe you’ll have a re-vote, but I don’t think that’s appropriate. When those votes are corrupt, when they’re irregular, when they get caught, they’re terminated, and I very easily win,” Trump said, falsely. “In all states, I very easily win, the swing states.”
Reportedly filmed last week, Trump’s remarks were posted online days after a pair of key battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victories, further solidifying his decisive win in the November contest. In a viral clip, Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is seen ignoring what appears to be a phone call from Trump as he certifies the state’s results.
Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia voting systems manager and a Republican, said Tuesday that Trump’s constant lies about the results are directly responsible for recent intimidation and death threats against election workers in the state, which has been certified for Biden.
“Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed, and it’s not right,” said Sterling.
Georgia elections director yesterday: Trump’s rhetoric is going to get people killed
Trump today: here’s 46 minutes of unhinged conspiracy theories
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 2, 2020
Refusing once again to concede defeat even with the transition to the Biden administration officially in motion, Trump evinced no concern that his remarks could lead to violence against election workers, who he baselessly accused of being complicit in a vast conspiracy to steal the election.
As Abigail Weinberg of Mother Jones noted, “Because the speech was prerecorded and posted to Facebook, news networks didn’t have an opportunity to cut him off once he began spewing falsehoods. From now on, social media may be this one-term president’s only outlet.”
Facebook and Twitter both appended misinformation warnings to the president’s posts circulating the speech, which has been shared nearly 250,000 times on Facebook.
Watch the full speech:
2020 Election
GOP planning to use Trump’s fraud lies to make it harder to vote — could it backfire?
Trump and his allies have been unable to produce a shred of evidence to support their unfounded claims of widespread fraud but multiple polls have found that a majority of Republican voters nonetheless believe that Joe Biden's victory was tainted by fraud. Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has likewise found no evidence of widespread fraud, drawing attacks from the Trump campaign. With Trump supporters leaning heavily on election officials and elected representatives to back the president's unsubstantiated claims, most Republican lawmakers have resisted calling on Trump to withdraw his wild allegations or even acknowledge that Biden won the election. Since nothing can be done now to reverse the result of the election, some Republican lawmakers are looking ahead to make it harder to vote in future races.
2020 Election
GOP Sen. Perdue bought Pfizer stock — a week before the company said it would develop a vaccine
Sen. David Perdue, one of two multimillionaire Georgia Republicans facing tight runoff elections in January, drew scrutiny this spring for stock transactions made in the weeks ahead of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., while he was receiving privileged briefings on the impending pandemic.
2020 Election
‘Book her on Jeanine Pirro’: Witness ridiculed after going viral during Rudy Giuliani’s Michigan hearing
Rudy Giuliani's election fraud hearing went off the rails Wednesday evening as one woman monopolized the comments section with a series of rants.
“That poll book is off by 100,000!” claimed the woman. “Why don’t you look at the registered voters on there? … what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?”
Some speculated if the woman was intoxicated while others wondered if she'd been using Gov. Rick Perry's "smart glasses" as a talking stick. One Michigander explained, however, that some people in the state simply talk that way.