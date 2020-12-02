Quantcast
Connect with us

In historic first, UK to introduce Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week

Published

3 hours ago

on

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, announcing a rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab from next week in a historic advance for humanity’s fightback against the coronavirus.

“It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after the approval by the UK’s independent medicines regulator.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he urged the public to remain cautious on the day that England exited a four-week lockdown and re-imposed regional curbs.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said that starting with care home residents and health and care staff, Britain’s National Health Service will begin with 800,000 doses “early next week” and ramp up to “millions” of inoculations by the end of the year.

“Help is on its way,” he told BBC radio. “We can see the dawn in the distance but we have to get through to the morning,” Hancock added, underscoring the appeal for the public to continue adhering to social restrictions.

England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, also welcomed the “excellent news” but stressed: “It will take until spring until the vulnerable population who wish to are fully vaccinated. We can’t lower our guard yet.”

The breakthrough will encourage hopes the world can finally get back on course in 2021 after a year of traumatic losses, both human and economic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China 12 months ago. At least 63 million cases have been registered.

‘Science will win’

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the certification by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was a “historic moment in the fight against Covid-19”.

“This authorisation is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

US giant Pfizer and German newcomer BioNTech added that they expected further regulatory decisions from other countries “in the coming days and weeks”.

The United States and Europe on Tuesday fleshed out plans to administer Covid-19 vaccines as soon as they gain approval, with a US panel recommending that health care workers and nursing home residents be given top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other vaccines expected to come on stream soon include ones from Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford University, which has strong backing from the UK government.

Scientists also acclaimed the UK news but cautioned that logistical challenges remained. The Pfizer-BioNTech jab has to be stored at around -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), requiring specialist freezers.

“It’s not easy but we’ve got those plans in place,” Hancock said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigners and governments have stepped up calls to ensure poorer countries enjoy equal access to successful vaccines.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford University candidate can be kept in regular refrigerators and is being offered at cost price, but is undergoing further data analysis after questions were raised over the effectiveness of its dosage regime.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have both shown effectiveness against the coronavirus of around 95 percent. Both are based on new mRNA technology.

The mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) is used to deliver genetic material to the body that makes human cells create a protein from the virus. This trains the immune system to be ready to attack if it encounters the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40 percent of US deaths have come from among the country’s 24 million care workers and nursing home residents.

The country has the world’s highest coronavirus toll, while Britain has the highest toll in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 “at the latest” to consider emergency approval for the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

‘Hold our nerve’

After months of “rigorous” clinical trials and thorough analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech data, the MHRA “concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness”, the UK health ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came as England exited its month-long coronavirus lockdown, but most of the country remained under restrictions as a new regional system for cutting infection rates kicked in.

Prime Minister Johnson, a Covid survivor, succeeded in winning a vote on the measures in parliament late Tuesday, despite significant opposition within his own Conservative ranks which underlined growing fatigue around the world with curbs.

“All we need to do now is to hold our nerve until these vaccines are indeed in our grasp and indeed being injected into our arms,” he told lawmakers before the vote.

Until then “we cannot afford to relax, especially during the cold months of winter”, he warned.

Russia was the first country to announce a successful vaccine candidate, dubbed Sputnik V, and has begun a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign for its military. But the drug has not undergone Western clinical trials.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP senator knows Trump lost but thinks it would be ‘political suicide’ to admit it: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is still spouting conspiracy theories about the election being "stolen" from President Donald Trump -- but according to one former Wisconsin Republican official, Johnson understands that Trump lost.

Mark Becker, the former Chairman of the Brown County Republican Party, writes at The Bulwark that he had a conversation with Johnson after the election in which the senator acknowledged Trump's defeat.

However, Johnson said that he was loath to admit it publicly because of the strong support the president had received from Wisconsin GOP voters, despite the fact that the president narrowly lost the state this year.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dumbest senator ever’: Morning Joe mocks Republican Ron Johnson

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for demanding proof of something that doesn't exist.

Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice had found no evidence of voter fraud, as President Donald Trump has claimed, and Johnson called on Barr to "show everybody" the proof that the election had not been stolen.

"The man Guinness Book of World Records has called the dumbest senator to ever be sworn in in this constitutional republic," Scarborough said. "I'm speaking, of course, of Ron Johnson, who said that William Barr must show his evidence that he has no evidence."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting ignored by Pennsylvania swing county voters

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.

The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren't worried about Trump's frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.

Continue Reading
 
 