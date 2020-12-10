‘It seemed wrong to us’: Texas AG insists he’s entitled to throw out Joe Biden’s win in other states

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday said that he is asking the Supreme Court to force other states not to accept the outcomes of their own elections because the way President-elect Joe Biden won “seemed wrong.”

Paxton told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that his office had fought attempts in Texas to expand mail-in voting but other states had not.

“So we in Texas didn’t end up with the same type of situation that Georgia or Wisconsin ended up,” Paxton said. “But then it seemed wrong to us that my voters are now disenfranchised in a national election where other states didn’t follow state law.”

Paxton declined to explain how Texas voters had been “disenfranchised” by election rules in other states.

“In some states, the state legislatures changed the rules, which is OK, they’re allowed to do that,” he opined. “The problem we have is states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where it wasn’t uniform. Under the Constitution, when you are doing a federal election, it’s up to the state legislature to make the rules as it relates to statewide elections. In this case, these states had different rules in different counties favoring one candidate over another.”

“And we don’t know now how credible those mail-in ballots were,” Paxton added. “Because, one, there were so many of them and the system was overwhelmed.”

The Texas official called his lawsuit “super important for the country.”

“There’s no way to know whether any of those 2.5 million vote in Pennsylvania were legit,” he asserted. “They could have all been legit or half of them. We just don’t know. And so we can’t know what the election result was.”

“How were the people in Texas wronged by this?” Bartiromo wondered.

“I feel like that because we followed the constitutional provisions for electing our electors and these other states did not, that my voters are now disenfranchised,” he said. “Because we fought so hard to follow state law and make sure that our elections were legitimate. And these other states changed all the rules by people that didn’t have the authority to change the rules, by state law or federal law. And so that harm in a national election, it affects all of us.”

