‘It’s not some made up virus’: Anti-masker admitted he was wrong on his deathbed, brother says

During a ceremony this Monday in Kentucky honoring the more than 2,000 who’ve died from coronavirus in the state, a man shared the story of his brother who died from the virus in August, KCCI reports.
“His 80-year-old mother loved to call him Robby, and that was always her name for him, now she does not have her Robby anymore to come see her,” Chris Perry said of his brother Robert Patrick Perry Jr., who was 56 when he died.
But according to Chris, his brother believed it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask, even though his family begged him to. But when Robert became deathly ill from the virus and was on his death bed, he admitted he was wrong.
“And he said, ‘If the Lord allows me to get through this, I’ll never leave home without wearing a mask again,”’ Chris said.
“It’s not some made up virus, it’s not some political ploy. It is real,” he added.
According to KCCI, Rob Perry’s 80-year-old mother quarantined for a week during the time he contracted the virus. His relatives believe that social distancing saved her life.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.