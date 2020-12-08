Quantcast
‘It’s not some made up virus’: Anti-masker admitted he was wrong on his deathbed, brother says

During a ceremony this Monday in Kentucky honoring the more than 2,000 who’ve died from coronavirus in the state, a man shared the story of his brother who died from the virus in August, KCCI reports.

“His 80-year-old mother loved to call him Robby, and that was always her name for him, now she does not have her Robby anymore to come see her,” Chris Perry said of his brother Robert Patrick Perry Jr., who was 56 when he died.

But according to Chris, his brother believed it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask, even though his family begged him to. But when Robert became deathly ill from the virus and was on his death bed, he admitted he was wrong.

“And he said, ‘If the Lord allows me to get through this, I’ll never leave home without wearing a mask again,”’ Chris said.

“It’s not some made up virus, it’s not some political ploy. It is real,” he added.

According to KCCI, Rob Perry’s 80-year-old mother quarantined for a week during the time he contracted the virus. His relatives believe that social distancing saved her life.


