Ivanka Trump deposed in DC lawsuit over misuse of inaugural funds: report

5 mins ago

On Wednesday, CNN reported that first daughter Ivanka Trump was deposed this week as part of the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit probing potential misuse of the Trump 2016 inauguration fund.

“In January, the DC attorney general’s office sued the Trump Organization and Presidential Inaugural Committee alleging they abused more than $1 million raised by the nonprofit by ‘grossly overpaying’ for use of event space at the Trump hotel in Washington for the 2017 inauguration,” reported Kara Scannell. “Depositions of witnesses as part of the lawsuit have been underway over the past several weeks.”

“The attorney general’s office has also subpoenaed records from [Tom] Barrack, Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Rick Gates, the former inaugural committee deputy chairman,” continued the report. “According to the lawsuit, Gates ‘personally managed’ discussions with the Trump hotel about event space.”

Ivanka is also involved in a separate investigation by prosecutors in New York, who are examining tax writeoffs President Donald Trump took on consulting fees paid out to her.


