Ivanka Trump headed to Florida for 'potential political opportunities': report

Published

11 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign event in Charlotte, NC (screen grab)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner purchased a lot near Miami Beach, Florida, for an estimated $28-30 million. The extreme security measures Indian Creek Island is one reason for the move, especially due to Ivanka and Jared’s heightened profile in the wake of her father’s tenure in the White House. But as CNN points out, there’s another reason for the couple’s move down south.

“…it is the potential political opportunities of the state itself, said a source who has been working with the Trump family,” writes CNN’s Kate Bennett.

“Trump has not ruled out a near-future run for office, nor has she publicly denied she has political ambitions of her own,” Bennetts writes. “Florida, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020, provides a potential opportunity for Ivanka Trump, should she choose to enter politics.”

A source speaking to CNN says there’s “no question” Ivanka has political ambitions. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out,” and moving to Florida is a crucial first step.

Read the full report over at CNN.


2020 Election

'Harebrained' Texas election lawsuit a serious GOP attack on democracy: experts

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Although legal experts have declared that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit attempting to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory in the 2020 election has "zero" chance of succeeding and is a self-serving "publicity stunt" by an official who hopes to retain the favor of President Donald Trump, political observers warned Friday that the support by more than 100 Republican lawmakers for the legal challenge represents a clear sign that the very idea of democracy is under significant attack in the United States.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, tweeted this week about the "dissonance between the equally true assessments that the Texas lawsuit is dead on arrival" and that it is a "serious attack...worthy of our strongest condemnation."

2020 Election

Texas GOPer Crenshaw falls flat on his face trying explain his support for throwing out other state's votes

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) took to Twitter on Friday morning to attempt to explain why he signed onto an amicus brief backing a lawsuit filed in Texas asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

It did not go well.  At all.

With Crenshaw and 106 other Republicans who signed on being called "seditious" and accused of treason by MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Friday morning, Crenshaw went into damage control in an attempt to rationalize his actions -- with many commenters pointing out that he completely missed the point of the lawsuit.

