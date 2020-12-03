Ivanka Trump whines about ‘vindictiveness’ on Twitter after being deposed over alleged inauguration scam

White House adviser Ivanka Trump lashed out on Twitter on Thursday after she was deposed in a case that suggests the Trump family conspired to profit off of Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

“This week I spent 5+ hours in a deposition with the Democrat D.C. AG’s officer where they questioned the rates charged by the Trump Hotel at the inauguration,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The president’s daughter went on to explain that she had asked the hotel to charge a “fair market rate, which the hotel then did.”

“This ‘inquiry’ is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayers dollars,” she added.

According to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Trump Hotel charged “almost six times the current average cost for the most basic rooms available in the hotel and eight times the current average cost for higher tiered rooms” during the inauguration.