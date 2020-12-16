Quantcast
‘Jail them’: Widespread shock as emails reveal Trump appointee’s ‘monstrous’ call to spread COVID-19 in America

Donald Trump in the White House. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

According to a new report from POLITICO, a former top Trump appointee urged for health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for millions of people to be infected.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” he added.

The news sparked a wave of outrage from President Trump’s critics on Twitter.

Study of 50 years of tax cuts for rich confirms ‘trickle down’ theory is an absolute sham

Neoliberal gospel says that cutting taxes on the wealthy will eventually benefit everyone by boosting economic growth and reducing unemployment, but a new analysis of fiscal policies in 18 countries over the last 50 years reveals that progressive critics of "trickle down" theory have been right all along: supply-side economics fuels inequality, and the real beneficiaries of the right-wing approach to taxation are the super-rich.

"Cutting taxes on the rich increases top income shares, but has little effect on economic performance."—David Hope and Julian LimbergThe Economic Consequences of Major Tax Cuts for the Rich (pdf), a working paper published this month by the International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics and written by LSE's David Hope and Julian Limberg of King's College London, examines data from nearly 20 OECD countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., and finds that the past five decades have been characterized by "falling taxes on the rich in the advanced economies," with "major tax cuts... particularly clustered in the late 1980s."

New York Attorney General hints at plan to obtain Trump’s presidential records

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating the Trump Organization for potential fraud, suggested this week that she could seek presidential records once Donald Trump leaves office.

In a tweet on Wednesday, James revealed that she had sent a letter to the White House demanding that presidential records not be destroyed.

"I wrote a letter to the White House today to remind the Trump administration that it must preserve and maintain all presidential records," she wrote. "By law, every bit of this information belongs to the American people, and this president and the White House cannot deprive them of it."

