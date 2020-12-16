‘Jail them’: Widespread shock as emails reveal Trump appointee’s ‘monstrous’ call to spread COVID-19 in America

According to a new report from POLITICO, a former top Trump appointee urged for health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for millions of people to be infected.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” he added.

The news sparked a wave of outrage from President Trump’s critics on Twitter.

Most experts think herd immunity with no vaccine would cost 2.5 MILLION lives. Here is an advisor to the president advocating for millions of Americans to die. Disgusting. https://t.co/J4JGVqnMS4 — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) December 16, 2020

WHAT? "There's no other way, we need to establish herd, & it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the #virus. PERIOD." No, this is not #scientifically accurate & did anyone bother to look at ANY OTHER COUNTRY to see HOW we could address #COVID19 https://t.co/DefqTRGx34 — Dr. Beth S. Linas(she/her) (@bethlinas) December 16, 2020

This is some mad scientist stuff right here from “science” advisor Paul Alexander: “Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected”https://t.co/6XrYluOb09 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 16, 2020

this seemingly has been the strategy for months, but putting "we want them infected" in writing is still devastating to seehttps://t.co/5ecIygD7u1 pic.twitter.com/eoksyPwv5Q — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 16, 2020

Please jail them all for the rest of their lives. https://t.co/7dGNOo03YY — Ok… Maybe Jared Goff can stay… (@CadillacKid_) December 16, 2020

America has the worst outbreak of COVID in the world. Why? Because the GOP policy was "we want them infected" https://t.co/gp4E2N4H5E — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) December 16, 2020

This hurts to read. “We need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus…Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….we want them infected." https://t.co/UaAY1MY3Df — Eric Conrad (@EricConradFL) December 16, 2020

This is insane. trump better not be able to get away with this! I can’t wait to see this traitor in prison. https://t.co/aPAyaNSMgN — Rogue Alien (@xroguealienx) December 16, 2020

Not only is this a violation of ethics (biomedical and otherwise), it represents an incomprehensively naïve view of how herd immunity works. https://t.co/3YCxaBrjoq — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 16, 2020

"As the virus spread through the country, these officials callously wrote, 'who cares’ and ‘we want them infected.,'" reacts @WhipClyburn. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 16, 2020

If it felt like the Trump Administration WANTED you to get COVID, it’s because they did. https://t.co/4xMIZr7U9a — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) December 16, 2020

