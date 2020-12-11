Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits
CNN’s Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
“I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over,” Tapper posted on Twitter.
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically,” he continued.
He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump’s plot against democracy.
2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!
“This effort, based on nonsense and lies, to disenfranchise millions of Americans, sign me up!”
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 12, 2020
2020 Election
‘CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT’ ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law warns Fox and Newsmax of new Trump scam
The election was called over one month ago and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's Hail Mary lawsuit, but a conservative group is running a new ad against the president on right-wing networks.
The ad, but the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law, was posted online by Bill Kristol on Friday evening.
"Attention! Consumer Protection Alert! Beware of a new scam from Donald Trump targeting 2020 voters, requesting money to be used for an official election defense fund," the narrator said.
2020 Election
Giuliani reveals how Trump is doing after SCOTUS loss: ‘The president’s reaction is to look at other options’
Donald Trump's personal attorney revealed what the president is thinking after losing his effort to overturn the election results at the Supreme Court.
"Mr. Mayor, I know you talked to the president just after this ruling came down, what's his reaction," Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield asked Rudy Giuliani. "And how's he doing through all this."
"The president's reaction is to look at other options," Giuliani replied.
"I mean, we always knew that this was an option, that we would have to convert this into -- in fact, originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases," he continued.
2020 Election
‘A Confederacy of Dunces’: Republicans mocked over calls for secession after Trump’s Supreme Court loss
Republicans panicked on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected efforts to overturn the 2020 election so President Donald Trump could remain in office despite losing to President-elect Joe Biden.
Far-right internet personalities Diamond and Silk called for a military coup.
Allen West, the state chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, evoked the Civil War in a statement released after the ruling.