Quantcast
Connect with us

Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN's Jake Tapper (screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over,” Tapper posted on Twitter.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump’s plot against democracy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘CONSUMER PROTECTION ALERT’ ad by Republicans for the Rule of Law warns Fox and Newsmax of new Trump scam

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

The election was called over one month ago and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's Hail Mary lawsuit, but a conservative group is running a new ad against the president on right-wing networks.

The ad, but the anti-Trump group Republicans for the Rule of Law, was posted online by Bill Kristol on Friday evening.

"Attention! Consumer Protection Alert! Beware of a new scam from Donald Trump targeting 2020 voters, requesting money to be used for an official election defense fund," the narrator said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Giuliani reveals how Trump is doing after SCOTUS loss: ‘The president’s reaction is to look at other options’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump's personal attorney revealed what the president is thinking after losing his effort to overturn the election results at the Supreme Court.

"Mr. Mayor, I know you talked to the president just after this ruling came down, what's his reaction," Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield asked Rudy Giuliani. "And how's he doing through all this."

"The president's reaction is to look at other options," Giuliani replied.

"I mean, we always knew that this was an option, that we would have to convert this into -- in fact, originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases," he continued.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘A Confederacy of Dunces’: Republicans mocked over calls for secession after Trump’s Supreme Court loss

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Republicans panicked on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected efforts to overturn the 2020 election so President Donald Trump could remain in office despite losing to President-elect Joe Biden.

Far-right internet personalities Diamond and Silk called for a military coup.

Allen West, the state chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, evoked the Civil War in a statement released after the ruling.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE