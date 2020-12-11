Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits

CNN’s Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over,” Tapper posted on Twitter.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically,” he continued.

He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump’s plot against democracy.