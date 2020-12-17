Jean-Luc Brunel, model scout and friend of Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in France on rape and sexual trafficking charges: report
A French model scout accused of plying Jeffrey Epstein with new victims has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Paris on charges of rape and sexual trafficking. Jean-Luc Brunel was slapped in cuffs while attempting to board a flight to board a flight to Dakar in Senegal, according to French newspaper Le Parisean. The septuagenarian founder of MC2 modeling agency was once one of the biggest scouts in the business and credited with discovering Christy Turlington, Sharon Stone and Milla Jovovich. He also was part of Epstein’s inner circle of alleged pervs. Brunel, who has long been dogged …
Mar-A-Lago neighbor claims microwave security fence causing brain injuries
One of President Donald Trump's neighbors in Florida claims his security system is hurting her brain.
The bizarre claim was made in a letter sent this week to town officials in Palm Beach and the U.S. Secret Service stating their opposition to Trump living at Mar-A-Lago full time and reminding the president of a decades-old agreement he made that prohibits him from doing so, reported The Daily Mail.
LISTEN: Raging Trump supporters bombard Wisconsin judge with threats and abuse after she slaps down bogus voter fraud claims
After her rebuke of the Trump campaign's claims of massive voter fraud, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky received an influx of angry voice messages on her court phone line, The Progressive reports.
“You got a lot of guts,” one anonymous caller said. “You refer to Trump as a king? Yet you are the tyrant bitch. You are the tyrant bitch who allows cheating and fraud to put a socialist puppet of China in the White House. Trump is not a king. Trump is a President legally elected by the people, not the fraud you allow, you f*cking bitch. You’re the socialist tyrant bitch. Trump is an American patriot. And you’re f*cking garbage, you f*cking piece of sh*t pig.”
Meet the congressman with a decades-long history of questionable acts who just called for Joe Biden to be prosecuted
Meet U.S. Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican of Colorado. Buck on Thursday called for President-elect Joe Biden to be prosecuted for supposed crimes after he leaves office.
Biden is not under investigation nor is there any proof he has committed any crimes, but that didn't stop Buck from making the accusation on live national television.
"The American people are fed up with corruption in Washington, D.C.," Buck told Fox News. "I think they're fed up with people selling their office for personal gain, and thats exactly what it appears President-elect Biden did."
Again, there is zero proof to support that charge.