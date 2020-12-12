Joy Reid calls for top 2 congressional Republicans to be stripped of positions after plot to overturn the election
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Saturday called for the top two congressional Republicans to be stripped of their leadership positions after joining Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The effort was waged by 17 GOP attorneys general and 126 GOP members of the House of Representatives.
“I’m beginning to get the sense that the Seditious 17 and the Autocracy 126 are beginning realize how badly they screwed up,” journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted Saturday.
“Thought it was just smart politics to join onto something calling for the disenfranchisement of millions. Too bad and too late. This is you, forever,” he concluded.
Reid replied with her thoughts.
“And how mad is it that two of them are at the top of House Republican leadership??” Reid asked.
Reid said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) “should be stripped of their positions.”
Giuliani is likely behind the latest Hunter Biden fiasco — which raises questions about the credibility of it
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly met with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents in Delaware who were investigating Hunter Biden's finances while President-elect Joe Biden was on the campaign trail.
Now, more questions are looming about the FBI. An editorial published by The New York Times lays out how the latest Pittsburgh inquiry raises questions about politicization among FBI agents.
While Hunter Biden did admit that there is a current tax investigation underway, there is speculation that the entire basis of the latest investigation stems from Giuliani's farfetched attempts to throw a curveball at the Democratic presidential candidate prior to Election Day.
Trump warned by his former attorney he would be playing a ‘dangerous game’ if he pardons his kids
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Donald Trump attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen cautioned the president against handing his three children -- Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric -- a preemptive presidential pardon before le leaves office by saying it could open the door to having them testify against him.
After watching video of New York Attorney General Letitia James telling an ABC host that she fully expects the president to pardon his kids, resign and then have Vice President Mike Pence pardon him after assuming power, Cohen suggested Trump would be making a big mistake.
"Do you see him stepping down just before that in time to be issued a pardon as Letitia James is thinking, pardons for his children from federal crimes?" host Witt asked.
WATCH: Trump rally crowd boos Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro before chanting ‘Destroy the GOP’
Supporters of Donald Trump turned on the Republican Party at a rally in held in Washington, DC on Saturday.
A speaker with a bullhorn on a makeshift stage urged far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes to take the stage.
"And this kid, believe me, everyone has thrown him under the bus," the speaker said.
"Charlie Kirk," the speaker listed by name -- to boos from the crowd. "Ben Shapiro, the original never-Trumper. We hate Ben Shapiro!"
Fuentes then took the stage.
"At the first Million MAGA March, we promised that if the GOP would not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," Fuentes. "And as we gather here in Washington, DC for a second Million MAGA March, we're done making promises. It has to happen now, we are going to destroy the GOP."