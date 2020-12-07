Quantcast
Kamala's sister is pushing her husband to serve as Attorney General: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (screengrab).

On Monday, POLITICO reported that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya Harris, has been a key voice floating her husband Tony West to serve as attorney general. West, a former associate attorney general in the Obama administration, currently serves as chief legal officer of Uber.

“Allies have floated West’s name as a possible contender to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement official, but others have ruled him out of contention because he is related to the vice president-elect,” reported Tyler Pager. “His work as Uber’s top lawyer, given the company’s legal troubles, have also raised concerns about his ability to fill the role.”

An aide to Kamala Harris has disputed this report, saying that “Maya Harris is not waging a campaign for her husband as the next attorney general,” and that both of them have been briefed on the ethics rules for the Biden transition to prevent conflicts of interest.

“Maya Harris has worked in Democratic politics for years, including serving as chair of her sister’s presidential campaign, which collapsed in December amid infighting between warring factions,” said the report. “She also worked as one of three senior policy advisers to Hillary Clinton on her 2016 campaign after working at the Ford Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union. Maya Harris is extremely close with her sister, but she did not hold an official position on the Biden campaign after Kamala Harris joined the ticket.”

Biden’s frontrunners for the position are reportedly former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA), former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL). The president-elect has said he will announce his pick for the role, as well as his pick for Secretary of Defense, on Friday.


2020 Election

'DeSantis is out of control': Florida governor ripped for 'Gestapo tactics' after raid on whistleblower's home

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.

Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

1/There will be no update today.

At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.

Breaking Banner

COVID whistleblower rips Florida governor after raid by state police: 'They pointed guns at my kids'

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On Monday, Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official who was fired for blowing the whistle on alleged coverups of COVID-19 statistics, and has been running a website tracking what she claims are the real statistics on cases, revealed on Twitter that police raided her home, pointed guns at her children, and seized electronics.

Ostensibly, the warrant was conducted because Jones hacked the Florida emergency alert system. Jones alleges the entire thing is retaliation by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for blowing the whistle, and vowed that she would have a new computer and posting new updates by tomorrow.

