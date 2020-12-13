Karl Rove warns Trump: ‘America likes comebacks but they don’t like sore losers’
Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like “sore losers.”
During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states,” Rove said of the Electoral College vote. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president’s position from Trump electors in states that he carried.”
“I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned tomorrow and I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned on Jan. 6th,” he added.
Rove argued that Trump’s refusal to concede would likely improve his position with Republican primary voters in 2024.
“But I think in the long run he’s not helping himself or the country,” the GOP strategist added. “America likes comebacks but they don’t like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser and probably will look like it after Jan. 6th.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CNN's Tapper sarcastically thanks Trump for exposing the GOP as 'power-grabbing' hypocrites with their failed lawsuit
In his closing comments on CNN Sunday morning, "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the lawsuit filed on his behalf by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the election which prompted 126 GOP lawmakers to sign amicus briefs supporting it.
According to the CNN host, that allowed Americans to see them as the "power-grabbing" hypocrites they are.
“18 state attorneys general, some U.S. Senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus — 126 members — supported it," Tapper deadpanned. "President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials. They are definitionally people who signed on to a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgian, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy. President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are.”
Michael Flynn, who pushed for Trump martial law, says Americans will 'not allow' Biden inauguration
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Sunday insisted that Americans will "not allow" President-elect Joe Biden's "false inauguration" to go forward.
Flynn, who has previously suggested that the current president should declare martial law, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that there is a "10 out of 10" chance that President Donald Trump will be the next commander-in-chief.
"Why not look into this if in fact the evidence that we have is true?" Flynn opined. "We definitely believe that it is true. And there is clear, clear evidence."