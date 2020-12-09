Quantcast
Connect with us

Katie Porter: Mitch McConnell is giving big corporations ‘a license to kill’ Americans

Published

10 mins ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for putting the “imaginary need” of big corporations ahead of relief for Americans as coronavirus lockdowns continues to ravage the economy and shut down businesses.

According to Porter, Democrats “continue to want to negotiate” a new coronavirus relief package, adding that many Republicans are also willing to compromise, but “this is about Senator McConnell holding out, kind of basically giving a license to kill to big corporations that engage in reckless behavior to endanger workers and employees and Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Republicans and Democrats agree there’s a potential to continue those [coronavirus relief programs] if [McConnell] will drop this ridiculous, and I think, corrupt attempt to try to put these imaginary needs of corporations ahead of the needs of the American people.”

Watch the segment below, via MSNBC:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Katie Porter: Mitch McConnell is giving big corporations ‘a license to kill’ Americans

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for putting the "imaginary need" of big corporations ahead of relief for Americans as coronavirus lockdowns continues to ravage the economy and shut down businesses.

According to Porter, Democrats "continue to want to negotiate" a new coronavirus relief package, adding that many Republicans are also willing to compromise, but "this is about Senator McConnell holding out, kind of basically giving a license to kill to big corporations that engage in reckless behavior to endanger workers and employees and Americans."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

State attorneys general are closing in on Trump as his presidency comes to an end

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump focuses on his post-election legal battles, attorneys general in multiple states are focused on their own post-presidential legal battles that could result in severe consequences for the president and his allies.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey recently weighed in with her perspective on what could possibly happen after Trump leaves office in the coming weeks. Although she admitted that she is limited on what can be said at this point, Healey, in an interview with Vanity Fair, highlighted a number of important legal avenues that may result in accountability for the president and his "enablers":

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘This is madness’: Mitt Romney blasts GOP lawmakers threatening to protest Electoral College vote

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not pleased with his Republican colleagues' continued efforts to delay the upcoming Electoral College vote that will solidify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. During an interview with NBC News' Frank Thorp, the Republican lawmaker described the legal challenges as "madness."

"This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is approp [SIC] & pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness," Romney said on Tuesday. "It would be saying, 'Look, let's not follow the vote of the people, let's instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE