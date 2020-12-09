Katie Porter: Mitch McConnell is giving big corporations ‘a license to kill’ Americans

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for putting the “imaginary need” of big corporations ahead of relief for Americans as coronavirus lockdowns continues to ravage the economy and shut down businesses.

According to Porter, Democrats “continue to want to negotiate” a new coronavirus relief package, adding that many Republicans are also willing to compromise, but “this is about Senator McConnell holding out, kind of basically giving a license to kill to big corporations that engage in reckless behavior to endanger workers and employees and Americans.”

“Republicans and Democrats agree there’s a potential to continue those [coronavirus relief programs] if [McConnell] will drop this ridiculous, and I think, corrupt attempt to try to put these imaginary needs of corporations ahead of the needs of the American people.”

Watch the segment below, via MSNBC: