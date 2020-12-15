Kayleigh McEnany declines to call Biden president-elect because Electoral College is just ‘one step’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday again declined to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if President Donald Trump had recognized that Biden is the president-elect after the Electoral College officially determined the outcome of the election this week.

“The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election,” McEnany deflected. “Yesterday’s [Electoral College] vote was one step in the constitutional process so I will leave that to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation.”

McEnany also declined to offer any response to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who congratulated Biden earlier on Tuesday.

“I haven’t gotten the president’s reaction to that yet but the president, again, is pursuing ongoing litigation,” she said.

Watch the video below from Fox News.