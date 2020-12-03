Kayleigh McEnany is ‘useless’ as press secretary because she’s out of the loop: Washington Post analysis

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Erik Wemple says that while White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s job description is to speak on behalf of President Trump, she’s not living up to that task very efficiently.
Citing a recent exchange where McEnany was asked is Trump still has faith in Attorney General Bill Barr over his statement to the Associated Press regarding the lack of evidence for mass voter fraud. Wemple points out that McEnany said, “The president, if he has any personnel announcements, you will be the first to know it.” When asked if Trump spoke with Barr since the AP story ewas published, McEnany replied, “I’m not aware if they’ve spoken.”
Wemple goes on to cite other examples of McEnany being questioned about details regarding events in the President’s schedule, where she in all cases gives the same answer: ‘I don’t know.’
“…it’s hard to overstate just how useless is a press secretary who’s frequently not ‘aware’ of discussions and developments and policy changes,” Wemple writes. “When McEnany, for instance, says she’s not aware of any discussions between Trump and congressional allies on the election challenges, she’s neither confirming nor denying that they exist. Which is to say, her input has no value whatsoever.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.