Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany is ‘useless’ as press secretary because she’s out of the loop: Washington Post analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Erik Wemple says that while White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s job description is to speak on behalf of President Trump, she’s not living up to that task very efficiently.

Citing a recent exchange where McEnany was asked is Trump still has faith in Attorney General Bill Barr over his statement to the Associated Press regarding the lack of evidence for mass voter fraud. Wemple points out that McEnany said, “The president, if he has any personnel announcements, you will be the first to know it.” When asked if Trump spoke with Barr since the AP story ewas published, McEnany replied, “I’m not aware if they’ve spoken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wemple goes on to cite other examples of McEnany being questioned about details regarding events in the President’s schedule, where she in all cases gives the same answer: ‘I don’t know.’

“…it’s hard to overstate just how useless is a press secretary who’s frequently not ‘aware’ of discussions and developments and policy changes,” Wemple writes. “When McEnany, for instance, says she’s not aware of any discussions between Trump and congressional allies on the election challenges, she’s neither confirming nor denying that they exist. Which is to say, her input has no value whatsoever.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lost another communications director

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

After losing the election one month ago Thursday, President Donald Trump is seeing his staff slowly dissipating as they look for stable employment.

After moving over to the White House to the communications post in April, Alyssa Farah has left for greener pastures.

Before Farah was Jason Miller, Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Sean Spicer again, Anthony Scaramucci, Hope Hicks, Bill Shine, Stephanie Grisham then ultimately Farah.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal prison hit with major COVID outbreak — and it may help her get bail: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Coronavirus is surging at the federal prison in Brooklyn holding Ghislaine Maxwell, the NY Daily News reported Thursday.

"Confirmed COVID cases have skyrocketed at Brooklyn’s federal jail, with 55 new cases confirmed between Tuesday and Thursday, according to numbers obtained by the Daily News. The Metropolitan Detention Center, home to high-profile inmates like Ghislaine Maxwell, had a total of 25 confirmed cases since March as of Tuesday, but now has a total of 80 cases, according to the most recent numbers compiled by the Bureau of Prison and shared with The News," the tabloid reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s outrageous lies used to be terrifying — now they’re just pathetic

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump was at it again Wednesday, releasing a 46-minute video full of ridiculous lies, claiming that his loss to Joe Biden in November's presidential election was due to "corrupt forces" operating "on a scale never seen before." He called on the Supreme Court to throw out enough votes so that "I very easily win in all states."

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 