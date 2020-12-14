Kayliegh McEnany whines it was ‘divisive’ for Biden to note Trump’s ‘unprecedented assault on democracy’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday complained about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech after his Electoral College win.
McEnany was annoyed that Biden mentioned the Republicans’ “unprecedented assault on democracy” after the GOP spent over a month attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
In her argument, McEnany lied about the Russian investigation being “fake” and impeachment being “baseless” — while lying about election “rigging.”
Joe Biden should not ever utter the words “unprecedented assault on democracy.”
THIS was an “assault on democracy” ⬇️
❌ THREE YEAR fake Russia investigation
❌ BASELESS impeachment
❌ RIGGING election with mass mail-in voting w/ no safeguards
This is a DIVISIVE speech!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 15, 2020
Watch:
