Kayliegh McEnany whines it was ‘divisive’ for Biden to note Trump’s ‘unprecedented assault on democracy’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News/screen grab)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday complained about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech after his Electoral College win.

McEnany was annoyed that Biden mentioned the Republicans’ “unprecedented assault on democracy” after the GOP spent over a month attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

In her argument, McEnany lied about the Russian investigation being “fake” and impeachment being “baseless” — while lying about election “rigging.”

Watch:


