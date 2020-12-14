Kristi Noem maskless in the West Wing — despite huge coronavirus rate in South Dakota: report

Controversial Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was maskless in the West Wing of the White House on Monday, AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire reports.

“SPOTTED getting a tour of the West Wing before attending a White House Christmas party: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She and her companions were not wearing masks,” Lemire tweeted.

Lemire’s report came not long after his AP colleagues in South Dakota reported a second lawmaker had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another South Dakota state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address last week and visiting the governor’s mansion. Sen. Reynold Nesiba says he was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and got the positive results Saturday,” the AP reported. “Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City, became ill and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She too attended the budget address and event at the governor’s mansion. The 58-year Rapid City Republican posed with Noem and other lawmakers at the Capitol and none wore masks.”