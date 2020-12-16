Quantcast
Lara Trump wants to run for Senate in North Carolina — but Republicans aren’t stepping aside for her: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

Lara Trump (Image credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s ambitions to run for Senate in North Carolina are ongoing — but could be stymied by the GOP’s unwillingness to clear the field for her.

“Her public interest in the seat has not scared off a number of Senate Republican aspirants, who are driven in part by the alluring prospect of running for an open seat in the first midterm election of a Democratic president, which usually favors the opposing party,” reported Alex Rogers and Manu Raju. “But Republican operatives warn that the family will still hold great political power over the party despite its patriarch’s devastating loss, saying Lara Trump could be a formidable candidate in a primary election for the seat that could determine the control of the Senate.”

One of her top competitors will be Rep. Mark Walker, who is leaving his seat due to a court-ordered redistricting and who already has endorsements from right-wing figures like Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and James Lankford (R-OK), and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

North Carolina’s Senate seat is being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr, who is retiring amid a cloud of scandal surrounding his stock trades during the COVID-19 pandemic. The seat is one of Democrats’ more promising opportunities to make gains in the 2022 midterm elections, although they have not won a Senate election in the state since 2008.


2020 Election

Trump administration to delay report of foreign election interference: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Fox News on Wednesday published a report billed as an exclusive that the Trump administration would blow past a deadline to publish a report on foreign election interference in the 2020 election.

"The 2020 Intelligence Community Assessment focused on foreign election influence will be delayed, Fox News has learned, amid a dispute between senior intelligence analysts over whether China sought to influence the election," Brooke Singman of Fox News reported.

Fox quoted Amanda Schoch, the assistant Director of National Intelligence for strategic communications.

"This afternoon the DNI was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections," Schoch said in a statement.

WATCH: Chris Christie releases new ad urging Americans to not be as stupid as he was

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Trump supporter and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday that he will be starring in a new, nationwide ad urging Americans to learn from his experience of surviving COVID-19.

"This message isn't for everyone, it's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask," Christie says into the camera.

"You know, lying in isolation in the ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," he explained.

"Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us," he said, without acknowledging his friend in the Oval Office was the leading voice politicizing mask wearing.

Pharmacists learn trick that could increase Pfizer vaccine supply by 40 percent: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Americans were greeted with rare good news about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday.

"Pharmacists have found a way to squeeze extra doses out of vials of Pfizer's vaccine, potentially expanding the nation's scarce supply by up to 40 percent," Politico reported. "The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States' scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a 'vaccine cliff' this spring as demand outpaces supply."

America has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans with both doses necessary to reach the 95% effectiveness rate. This news could result in tens of millions more Americans.

