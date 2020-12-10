Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down the 22-words that explain everything Republicans are doing

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday broke down the one sentence that explains everything Republicans are doing.

The host noted that President Donald Trump is openly calling to overturn the election results — and that 106 GOP members of Congress joined him in the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donnell suggested one line from longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explained it all.

“The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class,” Schmidt said.

“Seldom have so few words explained so much,” O’Donnell explained. “It explains those 106 House Republicans defying democracy because they have no fidelity to American democracy.”

“They are members of an organized conspiracy for the purposes maintaining power, so of course there is no limit to what they are willing to say or do as members of the organized conspiracy,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donnell also said it explains what is going on in Washington, DC as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) demands that coronavirus stimulus include immunity for corporations.

O’Donnell said McConnell “Thinks Donald Trump should be able to bring any frivolous lawsuit he want, no matter how abusive of the judicial process, but he does not think that the workers in the meat packing plant in Iowa that Rachel [Maddow] reported on, who were dying of COVID-19, should have the right to sue that company.”

“In Mitch McConnell’s America, you don’t get to sue your employee who willfully kills you, you don’t get to sue for that. Donald Trump gets to sue any state he wants if the people in that state voted against Donald Trump,” O’Donnell explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: