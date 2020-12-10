Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down the 22-words that explain everything Republicans are doing
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday broke down the one sentence that explains everything Republicans are doing.
The host noted that President Donald Trump is openly calling to overturn the election results — and that 106 GOP members of Congress joined him in the effort.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
O’Donnell suggested one line from longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explained it all.
“The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class,” Schmidt said.
“Seldom have so few words explained so much,” O’Donnell explained. “It explains those 106 House Republicans defying democracy because they have no fidelity to American democracy.”
“They are members of an organized conspiracy for the purposes maintaining power, so of course there is no limit to what they are willing to say or do as members of the organized conspiracy,” he explained.
O’Donnell also said it explains what is going on in Washington, DC as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) demands that coronavirus stimulus include immunity for corporations.
O’Donnell said McConnell “Thinks Donald Trump should be able to bring any frivolous lawsuit he want, no matter how abusive of the judicial process, but he does not think that the workers in the meat packing plant in Iowa that Rachel [Maddow] reported on, who were dying of COVID-19, should have the right to sue that company.”
“In Mitch McConnell’s America, you don’t get to sue your employee who willfully kills you, you don’t get to sue for that. Donald Trump gets to sue any state he wants if the people in that state voted against Donald Trump,” O’Donnell explained.
Watch:
2020 Election
Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down the 22-words that explains everything Republicans are doing
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday broke down the one sentence that explains everything Republicans are doing.
The host noted that President Donald Trump is openly calling to overturn the election results -- and that 106 GOP members of Congress joined him in the effort.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1336695746029121537
O'Donnell suggested one line from longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explained it all.
"The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class," Schmidt said.
2020 Election
AG Bill Barr knew about investigations involving Hunter Biden months before the election: report
The attorney general had personal knowledge about investigations into Hunter Biden months before the 2020 election, according to a new report.
"Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign. Republicans and President Trump have pressed Mr. Barr for months to pursue Mr. Biden, especially as his father, Joe Biden, gained momentum in his ultimately successful bid for president," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. "Mr. Barr has staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations, the person said, without elaborating on his actions."
2020 Election
‘Hail Mary’ lawsuit to overturn the election could be politically ‘do-or-die’ for Texas AG: report
If Texas’ audacious new lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results looks like a Hail Mary play for President Donald Trump, it might prove just as do-or-die for the attorney general who filed it.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had fallen into political peril this fall, facing another set of criminal allegations after eight of his top aides said they believed he broke the law by using the agency’s resources to do favors for a political donor. The allegations have reportedly sparked an FBI investigation that escalated this week when FBI agents served at least one subpoena at the attorney general’s office. Texas Republicans have called the allegations concerning and begun to distance themselves from Paxton.