Lindsey Graham lays it out: Georgia Republicans have to back Trump’s conspiracy theories to get re-elected
On Fox News Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) laid out the simple reason why Republicans like himself are carrying water for outgoing President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the election: it is the only way to appease Trump supporters enough for them to be re-elected themselves.
“If you’re not fighting for Trump now when he needs you the most as a Republican leader in Georgia, people are not going to fight for you when you ask them to get re-elected,” said Graham.
Watch below:
Lindsey Graham: If you’re not fighting for Trump now when he needs you the most as a Republican leader in Georgia, people are not going to fight for you when you ask them to get re-elected pic.twitter.com/JrLeUo3sLc
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 8, 2020
Lindsey Graham lays it out: Georgia Republicans have to back Trump’s conspiracy theories to get re-elected
On Fox News Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) laid out the simple reason why Republicans like himself are carrying water for outgoing President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the election: it is the only way to appease Trump supporters enough for them to be re-elected themselves.
"If you’re not fighting for Trump now when he needs you the most as a Republican leader in Georgia, people are not going to fight for you when you ask them to get re-elected," said Graham.
Watch below:
Lindsey Graham: If you’re not fighting for Trump now when he needs you the most as a Republican leader in Georgia, people are not going to fight for you when you ask them to get re-elected pic.twitter.com/JrLeUo3sLc
Breaking Banner
‘It’s absolutely insanity’: Republicans blasted for spreading coronavirus at lavish DC Christmas parties
On Monday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers are spending lavishly on Christmas parties in Washington, D.C., as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the nation.
"Some corners of the GOP, including members of Congress, are refusing to let the coronavirus intrude on their holiday gatherings and in-person fundraisers," report Sarah Ferris, Melanie Zanona, and Daniel Lippman. "The event planning comes as the nation is battered by another brutal surge in coronavirus cases, prompting a fresh round of warnings from public health experts to hunker down and avoid group settings, particularly indoors. And it underscores the resistance by many in the GOP, led by President Donald Trump, to adjust to the new normal of the pandemic."
Breaking Banner
Armed Mexicans smuggled into the US to guard Trump’s border wall: whistleblower
President Donald Trump's much-hyped border wall is in yet another scandal.
"Two whistle-blowers have accused contractors building President Trump’s border wall of smuggling armed Mexican security teams into the United States to guard construction sites, even building an illegal dirt road to speed the operation, according to court documents unsealed by a federal judge on Friday. The two employees, who were both contracted to provide security at the sites, accused the company, Sullivan Land Services Co., or S.L.S. — as well as a subcontractor, Ultimate Concrete of El Paso — of hiring workers who were not vetted by the United States government, overcharging for construction costs and making false statements about those actions," The New York Times reported Monday.