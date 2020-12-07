Lindsey Graham lays it out: Georgia Republicans have to back Trump’s conspiracy theories to get re-elected

On Fox News Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) laid out the simple reason why Republicans like himself are carrying water for outgoing President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the election: it is the only way to appease Trump supporters enough for them to be re-elected themselves.

“If you’re not fighting for Trump now when he needs you the most as a Republican leader in Georgia, people are not going to fight for you when you ask them to get re-elected,” said Graham.

Watch below: