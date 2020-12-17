LISTEN: Raging Trump supporters bombard Wisconsin judge with threats and abuse after she slaps down bogus voter fraud claims

After her rebuke of the Trump campaign’s claims of massive voter fraud, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky received an influx of angry voice messages on her court phone line, The Progressive reports.

“You got a lot of guts,” one anonymous caller said. “You refer to Trump as a king? Yet you are the tyrant bitch. You are the tyrant bitch who allows cheating and fraud to put a socialist puppet of China in the White House. Trump is not a king. Trump is a President legally elected by the people, not the fraud you allow, you f*cking bitch. You’re the socialist tyrant bitch. Trump is an American patriot. And you’re f*cking garbage, you f*cking piece of sh*t pig.”

This Saturday, Karofsky directly challenged President Trump’s lawyer, Jim Troupis, saying, “You want us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power, and that is so un-American.”

According to The Progressive, Karofsky received 35 negative voice messages in regards to her ruling.

Listen to the voice messages to Karofsky below: