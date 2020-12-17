Quantcast
LISTEN: Raging Trump supporters bombard Wisconsin judge with threats and abuse after she slaps down bogus voter fraud claims

25 mins ago

After her rebuke of the Trump campaign’s claims of massive voter fraud, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky received an influx of angry voice messages on her court phone line, The Progressive reports.

“You got a lot of guts,” one anonymous caller said. “You refer to Trump as a king? Yet you are the tyrant bitch. You are the tyrant bitch who allows cheating and fraud to put a socialist puppet of China in the White House. Trump is not a king. Trump is a President legally elected by the people, not the fraud you allow, you f*cking bitch. You’re the socialist tyrant bitch. Trump is an American patriot. And you’re f*cking garbage, you f*cking piece of sh*t pig.”

This Saturday, Karofsky directly challenged President Trump’s lawyer, Jim Troupis, saying, “You want us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power, and that is so un-American.”

According to The Progressive, Karofsky received 35 negative voice messages in regards to her ruling.

Listen to the voice messages to Karofsky below:


Here’s how Bill Barr’s departure could pave the way for ‘Trump cases’ to move forward: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr has been one of President Donald Trump's most aggressive defenders, from the Mueller Report to the Ukraine scandal and the president's impeachment trial. But when the 70-year-old Barr acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect during a recent interview with the Associated Press and said that there was no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election, many diehard Trumpistas felt betrayed — and Barr has resigned, effective December 23. Journalist Chris Smith discusses the possible ramifications of Barr's departure in an article published by Vanity Fair on December 16, wondering if federal prosecutors will feel empowered to go after Trump and his associates more aggressively.

Continue Reading
 
 

