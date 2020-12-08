Quantcast
LISTEN: Rudy Giuliani calls radio show from the hospital to rail against COVID restrictions

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Speaking to 77 WABC Radio this Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani, who’d recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, said that he feels “100 percent” better after taking a “cocktail” administered to him at the hospital. “It works very quickly — wow!”

When asked how the experience would affect him and his views on the virus, Giuliani said, “things happen in life, and you have to go with them — you can’t overreact to them.”

“Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life,” he said, later adding, “I’d rather face risk than live in a basement all my life.”

“I think you can overdo the masks, you can overdo almost anything,” he added. “Everything done in moderation makes much more sense, and what we’re doing to American business right now is disgraceful, and it’s not based on science.”

“This is a curable disease at this point,” he said.

Listen to entire segment below:


