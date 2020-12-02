Local ABC news report hands harsh reality to Trump: ‘You don’t have to go home — but you can’t stay here’
New York City’s ABC affiliate delivered the hard truth to President Donald Trump during his 5 p.m. newscast, citing the infamous late 1990s song “Closing Time.”
Speaking to his Tuesday evening audience, Channel 7’s Jim Dolan explained that the president’s lawsuits have fizzled and humiliated lawyers as judges call them on the carpet in court.
“If the president has a plan to hold onto power despite the will of the people, it has not yet emerged. States are moving toward certification, and the president’s legal strategy is failing with every judge that gives him a hearing,” Dolan reported. “President Trump does not drink alcohol. But sequestered in the Oval Office, he’s about to hear what many a drunkard has after a long and wasted night: You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”
See the video below:
.@jimdolan7 nailed it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/I5y4bYoPpv
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 3, 2020
