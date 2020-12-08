Longtime Ohio Trump defender admits it’s over

Longtime Ohio Trump defender Gary Abernathy, who served for 13 years as an editor at three Ohio newspapers, lamented in a Washington Post column that he once defended President Donald Trump. That time, however, has come to an end.

Abernathy began his column by ranting at the media for legitimizing election concerns in the 2016 race. In that case, every intelligence organization in the world outside of Russia verified that Russia spent hefty sums to try and score a win for Trump in the race. Somehow, Abernathy decided that it poisoned the well for all future elections.

It makes “surrender tough for Trump,” he said claiming that Trump came “tantalizingly close he came to reelection.” Biden actually won the election by the largest victory since 1932. That whopping 51 percent of the vote accounts for more than 7 million more votes than Trump. When it comes to the Electoral College, that’s another matter. After spending 20 years taking issue with the election process, it’s unclear of how much longer it will remain.

“So far, Trump has ignored the most important duty remaining to him, focusing instead on collecting money — more than $200 million since Nov. 3 — with fundraising appeals alleging election fraud,” wrote Abernathy. “The election probes and fundraising can continue for months or years, but in the meantime, the president and first lady Melania Trump must pause long enough to host Biden and his wife, Jill, for a White House visit, escort them to the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 and smile stoically as Biden is sworn in.”

It isn’t the first time a loser has had to smile and nod as their opponent takes the oath of office. As a spouse of a former president, Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s inauguration. Trump isn’t expected to attend Biden’s.

“I’ve often been critical of Trump, pointing out that he’s a political pioneer of the Narcissistic Age, and criticizing his bluster, self-aggrandizement and insults,” Abernathy continued. “But for most of his presidency, I’ve been among his defenders, especially pushing back against the view that his rural base is a collection of racist, ignorant rubes. If there’s a list being kept, as some have disturbingly suggested, of those who should suffer retribution for enabling Trump, I would hope to be on it.”

That said, Abernathy closed by saying “Trump’s time is over.” He thinks that Trump’s legacy “will be enhanced or diminished by how he exits,” on Marine One, or “slinking out of town at midnight.”

“He would be wise to make a call soon to see what day works best for the Bidens to drop by,” suggested Abernathy.

Read the full editorial at the Washington Post.