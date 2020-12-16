MacKenzie Scott gives $4.2 billion to help the ‘vulnerable’
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said Tuesday she has given $4.2 billion to groups helping the vulnerable as the pandemic hits lives like “a wrecking ball.”
Scott, who formerly went by the name MacKenzie Bezos, last year signed a “giving pledge” to donate the bulk of her wealth to charity.
In a round of donations early this year, Scott gave nearly $1.7 billion to groups devoted to race, gender and economic equality, as well as other social causes.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott said in a post detailing her second round of giving this year.
“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty.”
Meanwhile, she noted, the wealth of billionaires has substantially increased.
Such billionaires include her ex-husband, although Scott did not mention his name. Bezos’s wealth has reportedly grown almost 80 percent during the pandemic.
Following up on the commitment I made last year to give away the majority of my wealth in my lifetime: https://t.co/Ocb8eU5UR1. (Note my Medium account is under my new last name — changed back to middle name I grew up with, after my grandfather Scott.)
— MacKenzie Scott (@mackenziescott) July 28, 2020
Economic toll of the pandemic
Scott said she enlisted a team of advisors that helped identify 384 organizations across the US that support people suffering from the economic toll of the pandemic.
Special attention was given to organizations working to combat hunger, poverty and racial inequity in communities, according to Scott.
Targets for support included food banks, employment training services, legal defense funds, debt relief programs and civil rights advocacy groups.
The groups that received donations “have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and frontlines of all types and sizes, day after day after day,” Scott said.
Scott was left a multi-billionaire after her divorce last year from Bezos.
She ranked 20th on a Forbes real-time list of the world’s richest people index on Tuesday, with a net worth of $56 billion — after taking her latest donations into account.
Bezos was at the top of that list with a net worth of $185 billion.
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
GOP mayor in Kansas resigns after receiving death threats for supporting mask mandate
A Kansas Republican mayor has resigned because of the death threats she has received for supporting a mask mandate in her city.
NBC News reports that Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw announced her resignation on Tuesday night after receiving a deluge of threats through both phone and email after she came out in support of a mask mandate.
"[It was a] very very tough, difficult decision to make because I have no regrets about any of my actions or decisions I made as mayor but I think it’s best to move on," Warshaw told NBC News. "Particularly my husband said 'you’re done, you’re done.' Maybe the city can just move on."
COVID-19
California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by COVID-19
California officials ordered thousands of extra body bags Tuesday as record coronavirus cases left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available for a county of 10 million people.
The situation has grown severe across southern parts of California, which was praised for its response at the start of the pandemic in spring, but which has seen Covid-related hospital admissions soar sixfold since mid-October.
Beyond Los Angeles, health authorities have sounded the alarm in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, operating with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively.
COVID-19
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Several European countries tightened restrictions and Germany registered a record death toll on the first day of its new lockdown Wednesday, as the United States set a new daily record of Covid-19 infections.
The tougher measures came as EU members agreed to start coronavirus vaccinations on the same day.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told European deputies: "To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated.
"This is a huge task, a big task. So let's start as soon as possible with the vaccination together, as 27, with a start at the same day."