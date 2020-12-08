‘Maybe it’s my tan’: Black Fox News host says she doesn’t understand Biden’s diverse cabinet picks
Fox News host Harris Faulkner, who is Black, suggested on Tuesday that her “tan” prevents her from understanding President-elect Joe Biden’s diverse cabinet nominations.
Faulkner made the remarks during a Fox News panel discussion about two of Biden’s “radical” cabinet picks, who happen not to be white.
Left-leaning commentator Leslie Marshall noted that Republicans could turn off minority voters by opposing Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services and Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense.
“Joe Biden is trying to assemble a very diverse cabinet and you have the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for Latinos, you have the Congressional Black Caucus pushing him — Joe Biden, that is — for African-Americans,” Marshall said. “And the GOP will be sitting there vetting the first Hispanic for this position in Becerra and the first African-American in Austin for this position.”
“Wait, wait, wait,” Faulkner interrupted. “Hold on a second. Are you saying that criticism shouldn’t come and a fair fight over what you think is right or wrong shouldn’t come because of a person’s color of skin?”
“No,” Marshall disagreed.
“That’s what it sounded like,” Faulkner argued.
“What I’m saying is if Republican shoot down every single minority that is put forth for high level positions where there’s never been a minority before it could be perceived very badly,” Marshall replied.
“Put more minorities up, put more best people for the job up,” Faulkner remarked. “No matter what they look like. You can diversify without stopping the fight over what is best for the nation. You can do both.”
Co-host Kennedy Montgomery suggested that Biden had nominated Becerra “because he checks a box” with the color of his skin.
“If it were the box about what the job were going to be, that would be the correct one,” Faulkner mused.
“It is not that box,” Montgomery said.
“I seem to be stuck on this square,” Faulkner concluded. “Maybe it’s my tan.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
GOP conference call erupts after lawmaker floats condemning Republicans who ask Trump to concede
A phone call among Republicans in the House of Representatives devolved into bitter infighting after one GOP lawmaker floated a resolution that would formally condemn any Republican who called on President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that the controversy started when Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) pitched a resolution during the call that would condemn "any member who calls upon President Trump to concede prematurely before these investigations are complete."
2020 Election
Trump is forcing the GOP to pander to the ‘lunatic fringe, snake-handling’ wing of the party so he can stay in power: PA Lt Gov
Appearing on CNN with host Kate Bolduan, John Fetterman, the blunt-talking Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, claimed Donald Trump is forcing GOP lawmakers to pander to the "lunatic fringe" of the Republican Party in an effort to help him forestall leaving the Oval Office after the losing the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Asked about maneuvering by GOP lawmakers in his state still attempting to push conspiracy theories that the election was stolen, Fetterman dismissed it all as a waste of time and a show aimed at placating the president.
"CNN learned in the last week Trump called the top Republican in the Pennsylvania legislature multiple times asking about the commonwealth's electoral process," host Bolduan reported. "A spokesman for Brian Cutler confirms that the president called but said, quote, 'according to the spokesman, never pressured Cutler to overturn the results or seat rival electors.' Okay, but what was he trying to indirectly do with the calls? What's going on here?"
2020 Election
GOP senator unloads on Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ pressure campaign to overturn election
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is coming out swinging amid reports that President Donald Trump is calling Pennsylvania state lawmakers and pressuring them to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey called on Trump to stop his pressure campaign aimed at getting state legislatures to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in their states.