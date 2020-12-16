Melania Trump breaks children’s hospital COVID policy by removing mask while reading to sick kids

While visiting Children’s National Hospital this Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump broke the hospital’s mask policy when she removed her face covering to read a book to children, according to ABC 7.

Trump was reportedly wearing a mask when she arrived at the hospital, but removed it when she took a seat in front of the children. Reports say that she was properly socially distanced from the children, however.

“Everyone must wear a mask at all times while in any Children’s National facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the hospital’s policy says, adding that wearing a mask is mandatory “when entering any Children’s National building, as mandated by area officials. This includes all public places, such as the hallway and cafeteria,” and “wearing a mask at all times when you are around other individuals.”

In a statement, Children’s National spokeswoman Diana Troese said that “while the First Lady did remove her mask while she read a story, she was more than 12 feet away from others in our large atrium. All other people in that space were wearing masks. The remainder of her visit, she wore a mask.”

Watch ABC7’s report on the story below: