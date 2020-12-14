Quantcast
Michael Cohen wants to haul Trump into court as he battles the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills

8 mins ago

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, arrives for a closed hearing of the House Intelligence Committee -- his third straight day on Capitol Hill. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

According to court filings obtained by The New York Post, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wants to call President Trump to testify in his case against the Trump Organization once Trump has left the White House.

Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019 for almost $2 million in legal bills he acquired over his cooperation and testimony during Special Counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committee investigations of Trump, claiming that he was not reimbursed for the costs as promised.

According to the Post, Cohen has begun deposing witnesses in the case, including Trump’s son, Eric — who is scheduled to testify Monday.

Cohen, “has not sought Mr. Trump’s deposition while he is serving as President of the United States, but believes his deposition will be appropriate when he is no longer serving in that office (especially if he returns to a position at the Trump Organization),” his lawyers said in papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Friday.

Read the full report over at The New York Post.


