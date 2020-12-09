Michael Flynn goes after Obama: ‘He should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid’
Disgraced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Wednesday asserted that former President Barack Obama should be afraid of him.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Flynn why Obama had warned President Donald Trump about him before the 2017 inauguration.
“So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn,” Flynn complained. “I’m public enemy number one. One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him.”
“And he should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid,” he added. “Obama talking about me is outrageous. I will not give him any more time on your show.”
Bartiromo also asked Flynn, who recently received a pardon for lying to the FBI, about Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
For his part, Flynn predicted that the Supreme Court will allow state legislatures to designate electors who will select Trump as the next president even if he lost the state’s popular vote.
“All these people that worry about the 8th of December of the 14th of December, you know, there’s really only one date that really matters right now and that’s the inauguration date,” he opined. “And if you ask Mike Flynn on a scale of one to 10 who’s going to be the next president, I’ll tell you that it’s 10 and it’s going to be Donald Trump.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
2020 Election
Michael Flynn goes after Obama: ‘He should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid’
Disgraced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Wednesday asserted that former President Barack Obama should be afraid of him.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Flynn why Obama had warned President Donald Trump about him before the 2017 inauguration.
"So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn," Flynn complained. "I'm public enemy number one. One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him."
2020 Election
Republicans are already exploiting Trump supporters’ incoherent rage to sabotage Biden
Right after this year's election, Politico sponsored a 2020 Voters Priority survey that showed just how shockingly divided the country really is. On virtually every issue, Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites, with eight out of 10 respondents claiming to have "lost respect for the other side" and nearly 75% of respondents saying they cannot trust members of the other party. A majority of survey respondents even said they wouldn't want their child to marry someone from the opposing party, that they wouldn't hire someone from the other party and that they believed the other party was literally ruining the country. In this poll, as in earlier surveys, 79% of Trump voters refuse to accept the result of the election, agreeing that "illegal voting and fraud stole this election." More than half of Trump voters even claim that their own vote was not accurately counted.
2020 Election
GOP election lawyer predicts Supreme Court will smack down Trump-backed Texas lawsuit: ‘There’s no basis for it’
On CNN Wednesday, longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg tore into the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to void the election results in several swing states.
"Let's talk about that Texas case, because it is unusual to say the least in that you have one state here, Texas, challenging how four other states are running their elections, and let's remind people in this country, states basically run elections," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "What is the legal basis for that, if any, and do you expect the Supreme Court to take this up in any way?"