Michael Flynn, who pushed for Trump martial law, says Americans will ‘not allow’ Biden inauguration
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Sunday insisted that Americans will “not allow” President-elect Joe Biden’s “false inauguration” to go forward.
Flynn, who has previously suggested that the current president should declare martial law, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that there is a “10 out of 10” chance that President Donald Trump will be the next commander-in-chief.
“Why not look into this if in fact the evidence that we have is true?” Flynn opined. “We definitely believe that it is true. And there is clear, clear evidence.”
He added: “And so what we have to stop doing is saying [there is] nothing to see here, you know, we’re going to continue to march down the road towards a false inauguration, which the country will not allow that right now.”
Flynn also argued that the Georgia Senate runoff elections are “a falsehood that people shouldn’t even be considering right now.”
‘Drop to his knees in worship’: Internet slams ‘groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for allowing Trump to spew ‘lie after lie’
Americans who watched Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade interview President Donald Trump are outraged at the “Fox & Friends” co-host’s “groveling” and “allowing” the president to spew “lie after lie after lie.”
Americans have grown accustomed to watching President Trump lie repeatedly, and while they are still outraged daily by those lies, they expect members of the press to definitively correct the record in real-time when he does.
Not only did Kilmeade let Trump spew falsehoods with abandon in his Fox News interview that aired Sunday morning, Kilmeade actually spun the lies himself.
‘I’m so sick of it’: Ex-RNC head hammers Trump and GOP over their endless ‘crappy’ election lawsuits
Appearing on the inaugural episode of MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele expressed his disgust with Donald Trump and his allies for the seemingly endless number of lawsuits being filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capeheart after a report on the president stating his legal efforts are not over, Steele dropped the hammer on Trump, while referencing the election fraud lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
"I'm just so sick of it," he exclaimed. "You know, 126 members of Congress who signed that crappy piece of paper, you know, about, 'oh, we support the Texas case,' they are crazy. This is nuts and the fact that [Rep. Steve] Scalise and others who are in leadership didn't seem to get that this election is over is, as I said before, a profound stain, not just on the country, but especially on their leadership."
‘Reminiscent of cross burnings’: Proud Boys condemned for torching Black Lives Matter signs at violent MAGA rally
The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. responded over the weekend after racist violence broke out at her place of worship.
Video shared on social media on Saturday showed a group of mostly white men known as the Proud Boys burning Black Lives Matter signs. The name of Asbury United Methodist Church could be seen on one of the signs.
The group was participating in a rally to oppose President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.