Mike Pence jumps back on the Trump train falsely suggesting the presidential election is still undecided

Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Georgia led to more false claims about the presidential election.

During the rally, Pence did urge votes to put aside their disapproval of the election outcome in Georgia and head to the polls for the upcoming Senate runoff election.

“We’re on ’em this time,” Pence said. “We’re watching. We’re gonna secure our polls. We’re gonna secure our drop boxes. So get an absentee ballot and vote and vote today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of focusing solely on the upcoming Georgia runoff Pence, at one point, offered a glint of false hope to his and President Donald Trump’s supporters by suggesting the presidential election is still undecided, according to USAToday. While he did not blatantly describe the election as rigged, he did claim that they will keep fighting until “all legal votes are counted.”

“As our election contests continue, here in Georgia and in courts across the country, I’ll make you a promise,” Pence said at a rally for the Senate races. “We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out.”

VP Mike Pence: "We're here also to express our gratitude for the support of the people of Georgia over the past 4 years and over the past 4 weeks." pic.twitter.com/KKFvEYqBj5 — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2020

However, Pence failed to acknowledge that vote counting has concluded in many of the critical swing states Trump needed to win the election. In fact, most of those states have already certified their vote count. To make matters worse, none of the Trump campaign legal battles have led to major developments that would have impacted the outcome of the election. But Trump continues to circulate baseless voter fraud claims, conspiracy theories, and questionable reports from conservatively-bias news outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, devout Trump supporters are even spewing misinformation and claims that could ultimately cost Republicans the Senate. As a response to the disapproval of Georgia’s handling of the presidential election, some Trump allies are encouraging Republican voters to skip casting their ballot for the Senate runoff as form of protest.

Pence’s trip to Georgia also comes as an overwhelming number of congressional Republicans still refuse to accept the election results and acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, as previously reported on AlterNet. However, the transition process for the incoming Biden administration has already begun. The Georgia runoff, set for January 5, is a critical election that could decide who controls the Senate.