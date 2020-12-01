Minneapolis man fueling global craze for the hottest quarantine toy you’ve never heard of
If you’ve never seen a kendama before, you might think it’s some sort of small wooden doll, or handheld weapon or tool for assembling IKEA furniture. In fact, it’s a Japanese toy made of two parts — a cross-shaped handle (the “ken”) and ball with a hole in it (the “tama”) — connected by a string.For centuries, kendama was rarely played outside its home country and you could hardly buy one in the United States. But in the past decade, its popularity has exploded around the globe. Within certain circles — largely young men, who film themselves “lacing bangers” (kendama-speak for landing difficul…
COVID-19
Covid-19 lockdowns drive spike in online child abuse
Out-of-school kids and adult predators spending more time at home and on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic is the "perfect storm" driving a spike in online child sex abuse around the world, activists and police say.
From slums in the Philippines to Australia's suburbs, the cross-border crime has mushroomed as offenders take advantage of school closures and lockdowns to reach children -- either in person or via social media, gaming sites and the dark web.
In Australia, federal police received more than 21,000 reports of child sex abuse in the 12 months to June 30, an increase of over 7,000 cases on the previous year.
DHS plans widespread crackdown in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Homeland Security investigators are planning a widespread crackdown on criminals intending to exploit people's desperation for doses of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines.
"Pfizer and Moderna, the two drug companies that applied for emergency vaccine approval this week, have said they will produce enough doses for about 20 million people this month. Health-care employees, law enforcement personnel and other front-line workers are expected to be first in line," reported Nick Miroff. "Production will ramp up after that, but it will probably take several months for companies to make enough doses for the nation’s entire population of 330 million. Fraudsters looking to exploit that unmet demand are a concern for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that announced a new operation this week to stop them."
COVID-19
US scientists developing nasal spray to prevent COVID-19
Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and the biotech firm Regeneron are investigating whether technology developed for gene therapy can be used to make a nasal spray that will prevent infection with the new coronavirus.
The idea is to use a weakened virus as a delivery truck to carry genetic instructions to cells within the nose and the throat, which will in turn create powerful antibodies to stop SARS-CoV-2 from invading our bodies.
"The advantage of our approach is that you don't need a competent immune system for this to be effective," James Wilson, a professor of medicine at Penn who is leading the project told AFP.