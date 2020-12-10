Minneapolis slashes police budget in wake of Floyd killing
The Minneapolis city council voted to slash nearly $8 million from its police budget Thursday as it seeks to overhaul its force in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, US media reported.
The money reduced from the mayor’s $179 million police spending proposal will be moved to other areas, including financing mental health crisis teams, the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper reported.
But the budget maintains staffing projections of 888 officers for the police department as sought by Mayor Jacob Frey amid an increase in violent crime in the Midwestern city that was convulsed by protests following Floyd’s killing.
A majority of the city council had supported disbanding the force after a white police officer was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he went limp in May, but the proposal later stalled.
The killing sparked weeks of protests and unrest around the country, with the shootings and deaths of other African Americans — including Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky — leading to fervent calls for justice.
The protests and their rallying cry of “Black Lives Matter” played a role in the US presidential election, eventually won by Democrat Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
Cities across the country have been weighing how to respond to calls for deep reforms to their police forces.
Four officers have been charged over Floyd’s killing and are expected to stand trial in March.
2020 Election
Trump starts pressuring Supreme Court to overturn election: ‘A chance to save our Country!’
President Donald Trump is now bringing his pressure campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to the United States Supreme Court.
In a tweet posted on Thursday morning, the president implored the Supreme Court to take up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit aimed at nullifying election results in four key swing states.
"The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States," the president wrote. "78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED."
So far, however, the president's legal challenges have been overwhelming failures, as his campaign legal team and his political allies so far have won only one case while losing more than 50.
2020 Election
‘Fox & Friends’ goes ballistic over ‘biased’ YouTube banning videos promoting election fraud lies
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube's decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.
"Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube," Kilmeade ranted.
Kilmeade has the facts wrong.
"More than a month after the U.S. presidential election," the AP reports, "YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Mika unloads on ‘maskless idiots’ putting White House staff in danger to cheer Trump’s lies
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was horrified by video showing President Donald Trump's supporters packing into the White House to cheer for his false claims of an election win.
The White House hosted a Hanukah celebration Wednesday, and video from the event shows supporters chanting "four more years" after the president called on "certain people" to help him overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.
"More than 3,000 dead in a day, nearly 223,000 new infections," Brzezinski said. "Yet President Trump is focused on another number, a fake one, by the way, where he thinks he can overturn the election. The 17 states that signed on to a ludicrous lawsuit aimed at overturning the lawsuit and effectively destroying American democracy, while Americans die and while so many Americans are separated from loved ones, their lives turned upside down, their kids' education in limbo, President Trump continues to throw holiday parties largely unmasked and with all of the hallmarks of a superspreader event."