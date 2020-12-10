Minnesota town votes to allow white supremacist church
MINNEAPOLIS — The people of Murdock, Minnesota, will be getting a new neighbor. The City Council voted Wednesday night to grant a permit allowing the Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA) to use an abandoned Lutheran church in the Swift County town as its third “hof,” or gathering hall, in the United States. Meeting online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council kept its video camera turned off, meaning that other meeting attendees couldn’t see the members’ faces. Despite repeated requests from the online audience, council members refused to identify who voted for or against the permit, passing it …
Latest Headlines
SpaceX Starship prototype explodes on landing — but Elon Musk happy with flight test
A SpaceX Starship prototype was destroyed in a fireball Wednesday when it attempted to land after the company successfully launched it for a high-altitude flight. The launch was an attempt to send SN8, as in serial number 8, to 12.5 km, about 41,000 feet, using three of the company’s Raptor engines for the first time, and return it safely to the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. While the launch seemed to go as planned, the landing resulted in a massive explosion that left the stainless steel rocket obliterated. “This suborbital flight is designed to test a number of objectives, from ho... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Rose McGowan’s fraud suit against Harvey Weinstein and ‘fixers’ survives dismissal motions — but judge tosses racketeering claims
Rose McGowan’s fraud claims against Harvey Weinstein, his lawyers and a spy agency survived a round of dismissal motions in federal court this week — but a judge rejected her racketeering allegations. The actress sued Weinstein and his team of “fixers” in October 2019, claiming they stole a prepublication copy of her memoir “Brave” in 2017 and tried to “silence” and “portray her as increasingly unglued” to thwart her rape allegation against the movie mogul. She claimed Weinstein, the private intelligence firm Black Cube and lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom engaged in a “diabolical” plot to d... (more…)
2020 Election
Here’s what Donald Trump’s supporters really believe about the election and his coup attempt
Do Republican voters really believe that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump? Do they sincerely see Trump's efforts to overturn the election as the legitimate actions of a wronged man trying to defend democracy? When they declare "stop the steal," are they truly unaware that they are the ones trying to steal this election from the rightful winners?
Or are millions of Americans arguing in bad faith, merely claiming to believe Trump is the true winner? Is this all just a disingenuous song-and-dance, meant to put a morally justifiable gloss on what is actually widespread support among Trump voters for a coup? The answer to this question of "delusion or bad faith?" matters quite a bit, as Trump continues to prosecute his futile campaign to steal the 2020 election.