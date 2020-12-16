MSNBC’s Joy Reid scrutinizes Kelly Loeffler for strange property devaluation that cut her tax bill: ‘Sounds like corruption’

On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid discussed a new report from The Daily Beast that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA)’s mansion was mysteriously devalued down by $6 million — potentially saving her and her husband huge amounts of money in property taxes.

“Early voting in the Georgia runoff, which will determine the control of the United States Senate, is shattering records,” said Reid. “While it’s only been a few weeks since election day, there’s been story after story after story about corruption and ethics issues that both Republican senate candidates, appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler and incumbent David Perdue, continue to face, including today’s Daily Beast report which reveals that the value of Loeffler’s Atlanta mansion dropped $6 million overnight in 2016 and no one can explain why.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The estate went from a $10.5 million appraisal to $4.1 million, resulting in a much lower tax bill for the senator and her husband,” said Reid. “The report states there is no indication Loeffler or her husband act edit improperly. However, several Georgia-based real estate experts told The Daily Beast the decline in the mansion’s value was very unusual.”

“They did renovations to the property,” said Reid. “Their neighbors didn’t see any similar reductions in the values of their homes. The Atlanta property market at this time was absolutely surging. Homes like that were not seeing drops of $6 million but increases. There are a lot of questions about how the county handled this and they weren’t able to give us an answer.”

She added that “It sounds like corruption.”

Watch below: