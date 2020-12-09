MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shames Republicans for refusing to shutdown GOP-led violence

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace began her Wednesday show by shaming Republicans for refusing to stop the violence raging in their party.

“Among the crisis Joe Biden may be for forced to confront is the Republican’s Party refusal to condemn what they know are dangerous and unfounded lies,” she said.

In a New York Times report said Tuesday, “Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about voting fraud have devolved into an exercise into delegitimizing the election, and the rhetoric is accelerating among his most fervent allies. This has prompted outrage among Trump loyalists, and le to behavior that Democrats and even some Republicans say has become dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace noted that Trump has now turned against his own cybersecurity chief, Chris Krebs, who worked to protect the 2020 election from the very fraud Trump is alleging. It also includes top Republican governors like Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey, both of whom drew attacks from Trump for refusing to overturn the election results in their states.

“What we’re seeing is a coordinated effort to intimidate Republicans from speaking up and accepting the outcome,” Krebs told MSNBC’s Katy Tur I spoke up. I defended the constitution, I put country over party, and I suffered the consequences. You’ll still suffer the consequences on a daily, hourly basis. I’d do it over again, though. I don’t know why others aren’t. I suspect based on my experience in part they are, you know, they don’t want to be put in this position, but there’s also the political implications and political suicide as I’ve heard some say by coming to speak up. It’s just time to get past this. This has to stop. Everyone — Republicans need to stand up for the country.”

Wallace said that the dangers Krebs pointed to are playing out across the country as Trump continues to egg them on.

“Georgia election officials, Republicans, have been speaking out about the imminent threat of violence and pleading with Republicans to set their record straight on the election result and debunk Trump’s dangerous lies about fraud,” Wallace continued.

She spoke out about the armed protesters outside of the home of an Iowa health official who had to leave a meeting because her 12-year-old son was home alone and afraid. The Michigan governor was the target of a kidnapping and assassination attempt, and the secretary of state there was another official who had protesters come to her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The confrontations and escalation of tensions in this country are the result of Trump and his media allies mainlining disinformation to his base and all about a handful of GOP elected members of Congress refusing to condemn those lies about election fraud,” Wallace accused.

She went on to say that Republicans should do better.

See the opener below: